Austin Rivers Says Shaking Up Clippers Roster Would Be 'Idiotic'

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers guard Austin Rivers believes the organization should keep the team's foundation in place this offseason because they are "a piece away" from NBA title contention.

Rivers told TMZ Sports it would be "idiotic" for the Clippers, who have point guard Chris Paul and power forward Blake Griffin among their potential free agents, to break up the roster this summer.

The son of Clippers head coach Doc Rivers added: "We still feel like we can be an NBA championship team."

Los Angeles was eliminated from the 2017 NBA playoffs following an entertaining seven-game series with the Utah Jazz in the first round. The Clips haven't advanced beyond the conference semifinals in their history, which dates back to time as the Buffalo Braves starting in 1970-71.

They have reached the postseason for six straight years with their current structure in place. But their lack of playoff success combined with the unsettled status of Paul and Griffin has raised questions about whether an offseason of change lies ahead.

Along with the two franchise stalwarts, who own early-termination options, sharpshooter J.J. Redick and depth assets Raymond Felton, Brandon Bass and Alan Anderson can become unrestricted free agents. Luc Richard Mbah a Moute and Marreese Speights hold player options, while Paul Pierce is set to retire.

In addition, ESPN's Marc Stein reported in March there's been "persistent chatter" around the NBA about Doc Rivers potentially returning to the Orlando Magic, though a timetable is unclear.

The younger Rivers enjoyed his most complete season in 2016-17. He averaged 12.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.2 rebounds, while shooting 44.2 percent from the field, including 37.1 percent from three-point range. All of those numbers represented career highs.

Although the 24-year-old combo guard is hopeful the Clippers keep their top assets and find that missing piece either through free agency or the draft, it might not be possible. He could be in line for a much bigger role next season if a shake-up does occur.