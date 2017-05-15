Predicting Dallas Cowboys' Stat Leaders in 2017

2 of 6

Fred Vuich/Associated Press

Carries:

1. Ezekiel Elliott (318)

2. Darren McFadden (67)

3. Dak Prescott (51)

Rushing Yards:

1. Ezekiel Elliott (1,611)

2. Darren McFadden (301)

3. Dak Prescott (255)

Rushing Touchdowns:

1. Ezekiel Elliott (16)

2. Dak Prescott (3)

3. Darren McFadden (2)

In 15 games, Elliott rushed for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns during his outstanding rookie season. While it's fair to assume that his stats should rise in his second season, there are a few issues that need to be discussed.

The first is that the Cowboys' offensive line might not be as dominant in 2017 as it was in his rookie year. The Cowboys will be adding two new starters at left guard and right tackle this season, and that could be a rough transition in the earlier portion of the season.

The second is that Dallas had many favorable game-scripts in 2016. The Cowboys finished 13-3, and that allowed them to ride Elliott in the fourth quarter as the team tried to run out the clock.

With a much tougher schedule in 2017, Dallas may not be able to feed Elliott as much late in games as they did in the previous season. His stats on the ground may look the same, but he should have an uptick in catches and receiving yards because of this.

However, Elliott is so special as a runner, and with a full offseason in the Cowboys' offense and hopefully even better quarterback play, he should be able to match his 2016 numbers. Expect Elliott to be in contention for MVP honors in 2017.

In 2016, Prescott finished second on the team in rushing yards and touchdowns. While Prescott will always be a threat on the ground, he will likely run less as he grows as a passer. However, he's still a threat to run for five touchdowns in any given year.

Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris will battle for the right to be the team's No. 2 running back in camp. But all signs point to McFadden getting the job. Dallas doesn't want to overwork Elliott, so expect to see McFadden on the field for the third and sixth series of every game.

McFadden won't post gaudy stats, but he could reach 400 rushing yards if the Cowboys can continue to use favorable game scripts.