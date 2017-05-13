    NHL Playoff Schedule 2017: Known Details Heading Towards Stanley Cup Final

    Andrew GouldFeatured ColumnistMay 13, 2017

    WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 10: Bryan Rust #17 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates with Sidney Crosby #87 after scoring a second period goal against the Washington Capitals in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Verizon Center on May 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    The Ottawa Senators will continue their dramatic postseason with an Eastern Conference Final showdown versus the Pittsburgh Penguins. In order to take one step closer to procuring their first Stanley Cup crown in franchise history, they most eliminate the defending champions. 

    No team has repeated since the Detroit Red Wings claimed the Stanley Cup in 1997 and 1998, and the climb back to the top won't be easy for Sidney Crosby and Co. Despite their top-scoring offense stalling late in the second round, the Penguins salvaged a grueling seven-game series over the Washington Capitals with a Game 7 shutout from veteran goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

    Crosby will battle a worthy adversary in defenseman Erik Karlsson, who has distributed 11 postseason assists despite playing with two hairline fractures in his left heel. After guiding his squad to victory over the New York Rangers, he will need to keep playing a crucial role to oust the favorite.

    Let's look at the conference-finals schedule before breaking down the Penguins and Senators' upcoming series.

    Eastern Conference Final Schedule
    DateGameMatchupTime (ET)TV
    Sat., May 131Senators at Penguins7 p.m.NBC
    Mon., May 152Senators at Penguins8 p.m.NBCSN
    Wed., May 173Penguins at Senators8 p.m.NBCSN
    Fri., May 194Penguins at Senators8 p.m.NBCSN
    Sun., May 215*Senators at Penguins3 p.m.NBC
    Tue., May 236*Penguins at Senators8 p.m.NBCSN
    Thur., May 257*Senators at Penguins8 p.m.NBCSN
    NHL.com; *=if necessary
    Western Conference Final Schedule
    DateGameMatchupTime (ET)TV
    Fri., May 121Predators 3, Ducks 2--------
    Sun., May 142Predators at Ducks7:30 p.m.NBCSN
    Tue., May 163Ducks at Predators8 p.m.NBCSN
    Thur., May 184Ducks at Predators8 p.m.NBCSN
    Sat., May 205*Predators at Ducks7:15 p.m.NBC
    Mon., May 226*Ducks at Predators8 p.m.NBCSN
    Wed., May 247*Predators at Ducks9 p.m.NBCSN
    NHL.com; *=if necessary

         

    Penguins vs. Senators Preview

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 09: Erik Karlsson #65 of the Ottawa Senators celebrates his goal at 15:53 of the second period against the New York Rangers in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square G
    Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

    How many close calls can Ottawa keep escaping?

    The only team who made the playoffs with a negative goal differential (minus-two) continues to live on the edge. The Senators have already obtained six postseason overtime victories—including all four of their first-round wins over the Boston Bruins—and earned their first triumph by more than a goal when eliminating the Rangers with a 4-2 win.

    Considering they ended the season 23rd in scoring and 22nd in Corsi, don't expect them to suddenly prevail in convincing fashion. Their margin of error will only dwindle against Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel and Jake Guentzel, who have combined to register 59 postseason points.

    Yet Pittsburgh has struggled to control possession without Kris Letang, who will remain sidelined with a neck injury. As Matthew Coller noted on ESPN.com, no Penguins defender has a postseason Corsi above 50 percent. Despite leading the Stanley Cup playoffs in scoring, they wield a playoff-low Corsi of 42.04 percent.

    The Penguins must keep relying on their speed advantage, but they have also put their bodies on the line. Karlsson will compel onlookers to label Ottawa the "gritty" team of this matchup, but Pittsburgh has notched a postseason-high 250 blocks to Ottawa's 195.

    That punishment will help whichever goalie shields Pittsburgh's net. A year after Matt Murray replaced the injured Fleury, the roles reversed. After sharing starts during the season, the 22-year-old Stanley Cup winner has yet to play this postseason.

    WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 10: Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins makes a save on a shot by Marcus Johansson #90 of the Washington Capitals in the third period in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    He did, however, suit up as a backup to watch Fleury save all 29 Capitals shot attempts in Game 7's win over the Capitals. After the game, head coach Mike Sullivan did not elaborate his future plans, per Yahoo Sports' Greg Wyshynski.

    "When players dress it means they're healthy and capable of playing," Sullivan said. "[Murray]'s been practicing now for a number of days. He's ready to take the next step and join the team. He's just continuing that process."

    Loyalty and the recent shutout likely gives Fleury the edge. Yet Murray outplayed his older teammate throughout the season:

    Pittsburgh Penguins Goalies (2016-17 Season)
    PlayerGPGSW-L-OTLGAASV%
    Matt Murray494732-10-42.4192.3
    Marc-Andre Fleury383418-10-73.0290.9
    NHL.com

    Karlsson looms as the biggest threat to either goalie. The battered star has logged more ice time than anyone else this postseason, and both of his goals against the Rangers were game-winners.

    Fox Sports' Pete Blackburn praised the defenseman for carrying Ottawa to the conference final:

    He needed those three days of rest more than anyone, but no one man can derail Pittsburgh. The Craig Anderson who stymied the Bruins to 13 scores in six games must show up instead of the one who permitted 19 against New York. 

    Occasionally winning in regulation would also help.

       

    Note: All advanced stats are courtesy of NHL.com.