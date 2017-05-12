    Jabrill Peppers Denies Allegations of Drug Use

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2017

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 06: Defensive back Jabrill Peppers of Michigan looks on during day six of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 6, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    Cleveland Browns safety Jabrill Peppers denied allegations of drug use made by a former ESPN radio personality Friday.

    As seen in the following video courtesy of Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Peppers shot down the accusations:

    Per Joe Giglio of NJ.com, Sabrina Parr was fired after alleging on ESPN 850's The Really Big Show that Peppers abused multiple drugs: "He's on the lean and the molly. The guy's not going to make it. He's not going to make it through the season. He's another Josh Gordon. ... I've seen it firsthand from a different vantage point, and it's the same thing all over again. How are you already high out of your mind and you've only been here for a week?"

    Peppers tested positive for a dilute sample at the NFL Scouting Combine, but a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Peppers drank eight to 10 bottles of water to hydrate before workouts due to an illness.

    The Browns selected Peppers with the No. 25 overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft.

    Peppers played all over the field on both sides of the ball during his time at Michigan, and he was a Heisman Trophy finalist last season after registering 66 tackles, three sacks, one interception, three rushing touchdowns and one punt-return touchdown for the Wolverines.

    He will team with the No. 1 overall pick, defensive end Myles Garrett, in an effort to boost a Browns defense that ranked 31st in yards allowed and 30th in points allowed last season.