Ron Gardenhire Returning to Diamondbacks Despite Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks bench coach Ron Gardenhire will return to the team despite being diagnosed with prostate cancer in February.

Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe reported Gardenhire will be back in Arizona's dugout for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In February, Gardenhire announced he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and would be taking a leave of absence from the team.

"I'm going to fight it and deal with it," Gardenhire said in a statement released by the Diamondbacks. "It's a bump in the road and it's not how I envisioned starting Spring Training with a brand new team but it's part of life. With the backing of this ball club, we'll get through it and I'll get through it."

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo hired Gardenhire to be part of his coaching staff in 2017. The 59-year-old spent 13 seasons as manager of the Minnesota Twins from 2002-14, winning American League Manager of the Year in 2010 and leading the franchise to six playoff appearances.