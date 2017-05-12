Former NFL WR Michael Jackson Dies in Motorcycle Crash at Age 48

David Richard/Associated Press

Former NFL wide receiver Michael Jackson died at the age of 48 in a motorcycle accident on Friday.

Louisiana State Police confirmed to TMZ Sports Jackson was killed in an accident while riding his motorcycle in Tangipahoa, Louisiana.

Jackson played eight NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens from 1991-98. The Browns selected him with a sixth-round draft pick out of Southern Mississippi, where he played two seasons with quarterback Brett Favre.

He averaged 15.3 yards per reception in 114 games, and he tied for the lead in touchdown receptions with 14 in 1996.

After retiring from the NFL, Jackson served as mayor of Tangipahoa from 2009-12.