    Aaron Hernandez's Fiancee Says Former TE Thought He'd Be Freed

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2017

    FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file pool photo, former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look in the direction of the jury as he reacts to his double murder acquittal after the sixth day of jury deliberations at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. An investigative report, released Thursday, May 4, 2017, on the suicide of Hernandez has confirmed that he wrote a reference to a biblical passage in ink on his forehead and in blood on the wall of his prison cell. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, Pool)
    Stephan Savoia/Associated Press

    Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez said her fiance, former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, believed he was going to be freed from prison.

    Per the Associated PressJenkins-Hernandez said during an upcoming appearance on Dr. Phil that Hernandez said "daddy's going to be home ... I can't wait to hold you and love you" during a phone conversation shortly before he was found dead.

    Hernandez was serving a life sentence without parole after being convicted of the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. The conviction was formally vacated May 9 by a Massachusetts judge because he died before the appeal was heard.

    He was also on trial for a 2012 double-murder that took place in Boston but was acquitted on April 14, five days before his death by suicide.