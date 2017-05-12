Aaron Hernandez's Fiancee Says Former TE Thought He'd Be Freed

Stephan Savoia/Associated Press

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez said her fiance, former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, believed he was going to be freed from prison.

Per the Associated Press, Jenkins-Hernandez said during an upcoming appearance on Dr. Phil that Hernandez said "daddy's going to be home ... I can't wait to hold you and love you" during a phone conversation shortly before he was found dead.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence without parole after being convicted of the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. The conviction was formally vacated May 9 by a Massachusetts judge because he died before the appeal was heard.

He was also on trial for a 2012 double-murder that took place in Boston but was acquitted on April 14, five days before his death by suicide.