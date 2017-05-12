Tom Brady Announced as Madden 18 Cover Athlete

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

After winning his fifth Super Bowl title in historic fashion, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be the cover athlete for this year's Madden 18 video game.

EA Sports tweeted out the cover:

Brady's presence on the cover of Madden 18 is a good thing for the Patriots, if history is any indication, as NFL reporter Dov Kleiman noted:

Brady told fans he's not worried about the storied "Madden Curse":

EA Sports appropriately put Brady on the cover of the G.O.A.T. edition.

He became the first quarterback to win five Super Bowls as a starter when he led the Patriots to a 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons after erasing a 25-point deficit.

This marks the second straight year in which a Patriots player has graced the cover. Tight end Rob Gronkowski was last year's cover athlete.