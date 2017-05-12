Kevin White's Maserati Reportedly Stolen in Carjacking

Tae-Gyun Kim/Associated Press

Chicago Bears wide receiver Kevin White reportedly had his Maserati stolen Thursday when his girlfriend was carjacked.



Per NBC 5 in Chicago, citing a police source, White's girlfriend was driving the vehicle before it was "taken after a minor collision in the 400 block of North May in the city's West Town neighborhood."

Police in Chicago told NBC 5's Trina Orlando thieves in the city have been using a "bump-and-run" technique to steal cars. They are lightly tapping vehicles on the rear bumper and then taking the car after the driver gets out to assess any potential damage.

There have been similar reports at five different locations to where White's car was stolen since the beginning of April, per NBC 5.

White was the seventh overall draft pick by the Bears in 2015. Injuries have prevented him from justifying that lofty hype, as the 24-year-old has only played four games in his first two seasons.