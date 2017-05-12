Jeff Van Gundy Says LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate Already Close

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Jeff Van Gundy believes the debate about who is better between LeBron James and Michael Jordan is very close.

Speaking on Zach Lowe's ESPN podcast, Van Gundy offered this response to the James vs. Jordan discussion, via The Big Lead's Jason McIntyre:

"The conversation is relevant right now, whether he wins another championship or not … he's playing at peak prime production and efficiency this late in his career … the conversation is already relevant. I'm not going to go as much on championships … if you're going to talk about best careers, there's no way you can say it’s not close. It's close. Already. If he runs off another 2-3 years like he's going at right now, you're talking about 17 years like this? It's going to be amazing."

After leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to sweeps over the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors in this year's postseason, James is four wins away from playing in the NBA Finals for the seventh consecutive season.

In 14 NBA seasons with the Cavaliers and Miami Heat, James has won four MVP awards, three championships, three NBA Finals MVP awards and has been selected to the All-NBA first team 10 times.

Jordan played 15 seasons with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards. He won six NBA Finals—being named MVP all six times—won five NBA MVP awards and was named to the All-NBA first team 10 times.