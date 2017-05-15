Matt Riddle Talks WWE, UFC, Evolve and Independent Wrestling

Photo courtesy of pamellaleephoto.com

Former UFC star and World Wrestling Network and Progress Atlas champion Matt Riddle made his name in combat sports through mixed martial arts, but he has become a household name on the independent wrestling scene.

Since making his debut in 2015, Riddle has risen through the ranks and is considered one of the top wrestlers on the indy circuit. While his time in UFC helped him achieve notoriety, his hard work and innate skill are the two of the main reasons wrestling fans have come to love him.

In a recent Ring Rust Radio interview to promote Evolve 84 and 85, Riddle spoke about his long-term goals if he were to sign with WWE, how UFC helped him build relationships with fans and how his independent wrestling career is helping build his credibility.

With Riddle's meteoric rise up the wrestling ranks, it looks inevitable he will end up in WWE. There is still so much for him to learn and many other goals to reach first, but Riddle is keeping the door open for the possibility in the future.

Riddle even has a plan for his WWE run for if he does make the jump.

"I am doing great things, but ideally for the resume, checking off New Japan Pro Wrestling is my goal," he said. "Maybe in the next few years, maybe five, and then I can debut in WWE and make it a big deal. I would go straight into the big show. No NXT. Nothing against NXT, but I have done UFC and a fair amount of the indies.

"I feel like the route I am going, and the credentials I will have when I have that meeting with the WWE, I think the better. The more name value I have, the better. The more undeniable I am, the better. Then I can get what I want."

Not only does Riddle have the looks and in-ring skill to make an impact in WWE, but he also has the notoriety thanks to his successful UFC career. He knows the value of an MMA fighter coming over to WWE, and he would use that as leverage when making the jump to the largest wrestling company in the world.

While Riddle learned a lot about combat sports during his time in UFC, he absorbed an even more valuable lesson: respect the fans. Instead of holding himself above the people who help pay him by purchasing merchandise and tickets, Riddle spends time before, during and after independent wrestling shows interacting with people.

He explained that his support of the fans started when he was still with the UFC: "When I was in the UFC, I would get tickets for a fight, and then what I would do is go in the crowds and watch the rest of the fights. A lot of times, I would end up taking pictures and signing people's books. I didn't care if I got any money or anything. I was just there enjoying my time and watching the fights.

"Not that I feel like I owe it to anyone, but I was just enjoying myself. If someone comes up to me and asks for an autograph or picture, who am I to say no? It's the same thing with wrestling."

Riddle could have gone into wrestling with a sense of entitlement, but he has taken every achievement and failure with a smile on his face and a positive attitude. He has worked tirelessly to improve his work in the ring, on the mic and behind the scenes, learning the craft and honing his ability.

Part of the reason Riddle has found so much success so early in his wrestling career is thanks to the effort of people like Gabe Sapolsky, who gave him the chance to showcase how great he can be moving forward.

Riddle is confident in his skills and his raw talent, and he is thankful to the companies and promoters who have shown the confidence in him thus far in his career. He spoke about the people and places that helped him build his reputation so quickly.

"It took me a little over two years of wrestling on the indies to get here today," Riddle said. "I think it also comes to the matches I had in Evolve and other companies. Promoters saw the potential in me and the value in me. It was because of companies like Evolve, PWG, Progress and Beyond Wrestling. Those are the big ones that gave me a push and made my name worth something on the indies."

The transition from the UFC to pro wrestling is difficult, but Riddle is making it look easy by acclimating to the sport and climbing the ranks so quickly. Independent wrestling fans have come to respect him for his in-ring prowess and personable nature.

The former UFC star seems set to be a major commodity for WWE, but until then, he will continue stealing the show every time he's in the ring for Evolve, Beyond Wrestling and others. For now, wrestling fans should be watching and enjoying his organic evolution.

Riddle is the real deal, and it's just a matter of time before he is one of the biggest wrestling stars in the world.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).