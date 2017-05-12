Lions Hall of Famer Yale Lary Dies at Age 86

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Detroit Lions legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Yale Lary died on Friday at the age of 86.

Lary's death was announced by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with president and CEO David Baker issuing a statement:

"Yale Lary was a true American hero. He was defined by his heart and character that made him one of the game’s greatest players. Yale led by example and raised the level of all his teammates that resulted in multiple league titles for the Detroit Lions. Those same traits were on display during his service to our country as a member of the United States Army.

Yale Lary lived a life of character that will serve as great inspiration to generations of fans. His legacy will forever be celebrated at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio."

Lary spent his entire 11-year NFL career with the Lions from 1952-53 and 1956-64. His football career was interrupted for two years when he reported for duty in the United States Army after serving in the reserve officers' training corps in college at Texas A&M.

The Texas native primarily played on special teams and safety. He made the Pro Bowl nine times, was a first team All-Pro five times and won three NFL championships during his career with the Lions.

Lary was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979.