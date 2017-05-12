    FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: Community Team of the Season Squads, Players Revealed

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur in action during The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on April 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images,)
    Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

    The FIFA Ultimate Team Community Teams of the Season have been confirmed, with Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen the highest-rated member of the gold selection at 91.

    Also included is Real Madrid full-back Dani Carvajal, having enjoyed a tremendous season in La Liga. Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira, Sporting CP winger Gelson Martins and Galatasaray's Bruma also make the cut.

    The players included in the Community Teams of the Season have not been awarded with an in-form card throughout the 2016-17 campaign. Those in the mix have been handed significant boosts in their ratings for showcasing consistency throughout the term.

    Here are the gold, silver and bronze squads, courtesy of EA Sports:

    Details of the gold squad in full and a look at why a trio of star names have been recognised follow below:

    FIFA FUT Community Gold Team of the Season
    PlayerPositionRatingUpgradeLeagueTeamNationality
    Oliver BaumannGK8088BundesligaHoffenheimGermany
    Dani CarvajalRB8490La LigaReal MadridSpain
    Jan VertonghenCB8391Premier LeagueTottenhamBelgium
    Federico FazioCB8088Serie ARomaArgentina
    Danilo PereiraCDM8389Primeira LeaguePortoPortugal
    Jonathan VieraCM8289La LigaLas PalmasSpain
    Morgan SansonCDM8087Ligue 1MarseilleFrance
    Karim El AhmadiCM7887EredivisieFeyenoordMorocco
    BrumaLM8087Super LigGalatasarayPortugal
    Gelson MartinsRM8087Primeira LeagueSporting CPPortugal
    Sebastian DriussiST7587Primera DivisionRiver PlateArgentina
    Substitutes
    Martin CampanaGK7687Primera DivisionIndependienteUruguay
    Pontus JanssonCB7687ChampionshipLeeds UnitedSweden
    Mathias JorgensenCB7587Danish SuperligaCopenhagenDenmark
    Denis GlushakovCDM7787Russian Football ChampionshipSpartak MoscowRussia
    Ruud VormerCM7787Belgium Pro LeagueClub BruggeNetherlands
    Giampaolo PazziniST7687Serie BHellas VeronaItaly
    Yoric RavetRM7587Raiffeisen Super LeagueYoung BoysFrance
    Reserves
    MarceloCB7687Super LigBesiktasBrazil
    Michal PazdanCB7587EkstraklasaLegia WarsawPoland
    Lucas TorreiraCM7587Serie ASampdoriaUruguay
    RogerST7687Segunda DivisionLevanteSpain
    Matt RitchieRM7687ChampionshipNewcastle UnitedScotland
    Various

         

    Jan Vertonghen, Tottenham

    LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at White Hart Lane on April 15, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
    Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

    Although Tottenham are set to end the 2016-17 season without any silverware, it's been yet another exceptional campaign for Mauricio Pochettino's team. Vertonghen has consistently been one of their top performers.

    The 30-year-old may not get the same acclaim as some Spurs stars, but he's been a colossal presence at the back this season.

    Aside from relishing his defensive duties, Vertonghen is a tremendous technician. It means he regularly gets Tottenham's attacks moving with his quality and composure in possession, whether that be through pinpoint passes or dribbles forward.

    Journalist Ben McAleer believes the Belgian centre-back has been Tottenham's best player this season:

    In keeping with his outstanding work at the back, Vertonghen has some outstanding attributes on his updated card. His defending statistic is a staggering 93, while his physicality is just short on 91. For a centre-back, passing and dribbling ratings of 80 are high, too.

         

    Dani Carvajal, Real Madrid

    MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 02: Dani Carvajal of Real sits injured on the ground during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final first leg match between Real Madrid CF and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on May 2, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo
    Lars Baron/Getty Images

    Of all of Real Madrid's first-choice XI, Carvajal is the man who is arguably the most underrated. So Madridistas and other admirers of the Spain international will be delighted to see his rock-solid form recognised here.

    Carvajal may not be as flamboyant as left-back Marcelo, but he's equally crucial. With Gareth Bale or Isco floating off the flank ahead of him, the 25-year-old has a lot of ground to cover in most matches; he seems to relish the challenge, though.

    Aside from being full of running, the full-back makes a consistent impact in the final third. As we can see courtesy of OptaJose, Carvajal is part of a free-scoring Real Madrid back four:

    With so many players using narrow formations on Ultimate Team, finding full-backs who are dynamic and aggressive is important to anyone seeking to succeed on the title. This version of Carvajal ticks all those boxes.

    Aside from a rating of 55 for shooting, there's no real weakness to his game, with his other five base stats between 85 and 90. Good luck trying to stop this version of Carvajal bundling down the right flank.

         

    Bruma, Galatasaray

    GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN - JULY 30: Bruma of Galatasaray SK during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Manchester United and Galatasaray at Ullevi on July 30, 2016 in Gothenburg, Sweden. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
    Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

    Having struggled for consistency early in his career, a run in the Galatasaray first team has brought the very best out of Bruma this season.

    Last term, the Portuguese youth international was hit-and-miss during his time at Real Sociedad on loan, although he did show some flashes of real quality. With the Istanbul giants, he's managed to harness that flair much more effectively.

    That's reflected in his goal return of 10 in Super Lig matches, as well as six assists, for a Galatasaray team that have been a long way short of their best this season. Additionally, per WhoScored.com, the 22-year-old has proved himself to be a menace to opposition markers:

    As you'd expect from a footballer who is so dynamic, Bruma's updated card is going to be a popular one among Ultimate Team.

    The Portuguese's standout statistic is his pace, reaching a blistering 98. With dribbling of 93, too, there aren't going to be many defenders able to cope with the Galatasaray man when he's at full pelt on the left flank.