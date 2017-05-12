FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: Community Team of the Season Squads, Players Revealed

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The FIFA Ultimate Team Community Teams of the Season have been confirmed, with Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen the highest-rated member of the gold selection at 91.

Also included is Real Madrid full-back Dani Carvajal, having enjoyed a tremendous season in La Liga. Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira, Sporting CP winger Gelson Martins and Galatasaray's Bruma also make the cut.

The players included in the Community Teams of the Season have not been awarded with an in-form card throughout the 2016-17 campaign. Those in the mix have been handed significant boosts in their ratings for showcasing consistency throughout the term.

Here are the gold, silver and bronze squads, courtesy of EA Sports:

Details of the gold squad in full and a look at why a trio of star names have been recognised follow below:

FIFA FUT Community Gold Team of the Season Player Position Rating Upgrade League Team Nationality Oliver Baumann GK 80 88 Bundesliga Hoffenheim Germany Dani Carvajal RB 84 90 La Liga Real Madrid Spain Jan Vertonghen CB 83 91 Premier League Tottenham Belgium Federico Fazio CB 80 88 Serie A Roma Argentina Danilo Pereira CDM 83 89 Primeira League Porto Portugal Jonathan Viera CM 82 89 La Liga Las Palmas Spain Morgan Sanson CDM 80 87 Ligue 1 Marseille France Karim El Ahmadi CM 78 87 Eredivisie Feyenoord Morocco Bruma LM 80 87 Super Lig Galatasaray Portugal Gelson Martins RM 80 87 Primeira League Sporting CP Portugal Sebastian Driussi ST 75 87 Primera Division River Plate Argentina Substitutes Martin Campana GK 76 87 Primera Division Independiente Uruguay Pontus Jansson CB 76 87 Championship Leeds United Sweden Mathias Jorgensen CB 75 87 Danish Superliga Copenhagen Denmark Denis Glushakov CDM 77 87 Russian Football Championship Spartak Moscow Russia Ruud Vormer CM 77 87 Belgium Pro League Club Brugge Netherlands Giampaolo Pazzini ST 76 87 Serie B Hellas Verona Italy Yoric Ravet RM 75 87 Raiffeisen Super League Young Boys France Reserves Marcelo CB 76 87 Super Lig Besiktas Brazil Michal Pazdan CB 75 87 Ekstraklasa Legia Warsaw Poland Lucas Torreira CM 75 87 Serie A Sampdoria Uruguay Roger ST 76 87 Segunda Division Levante Spain Matt Ritchie RM 76 87 Championship Newcastle United Scotland Various

Jan Vertonghen, Tottenham

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Although Tottenham are set to end the 2016-17 season without any silverware, it's been yet another exceptional campaign for Mauricio Pochettino's team. Vertonghen has consistently been one of their top performers.

The 30-year-old may not get the same acclaim as some Spurs stars, but he's been a colossal presence at the back this season.

Aside from relishing his defensive duties, Vertonghen is a tremendous technician. It means he regularly gets Tottenham's attacks moving with his quality and composure in possession, whether that be through pinpoint passes or dribbles forward.

Journalist Ben McAleer believes the Belgian centre-back has been Tottenham's best player this season:

In keeping with his outstanding work at the back, Vertonghen has some outstanding attributes on his updated card. His defending statistic is a staggering 93, while his physicality is just short on 91. For a centre-back, passing and dribbling ratings of 80 are high, too.

Dani Carvajal, Real Madrid

Lars Baron/Getty Images

Of all of Real Madrid's first-choice XI, Carvajal is the man who is arguably the most underrated. So Madridistas and other admirers of the Spain international will be delighted to see his rock-solid form recognised here.

Carvajal may not be as flamboyant as left-back Marcelo, but he's equally crucial. With Gareth Bale or Isco floating off the flank ahead of him, the 25-year-old has a lot of ground to cover in most matches; he seems to relish the challenge, though.

Aside from being full of running, the full-back makes a consistent impact in the final third. As we can see courtesy of OptaJose, Carvajal is part of a free-scoring Real Madrid back four:

With so many players using narrow formations on Ultimate Team, finding full-backs who are dynamic and aggressive is important to anyone seeking to succeed on the title. This version of Carvajal ticks all those boxes.

Aside from a rating of 55 for shooting, there's no real weakness to his game, with his other five base stats between 85 and 90. Good luck trying to stop this version of Carvajal bundling down the right flank.

Bruma, Galatasaray

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Having struggled for consistency early in his career, a run in the Galatasaray first team has brought the very best out of Bruma this season.

Last term, the Portuguese youth international was hit-and-miss during his time at Real Sociedad on loan, although he did show some flashes of real quality. With the Istanbul giants, he's managed to harness that flair much more effectively.

That's reflected in his goal return of 10 in Super Lig matches, as well as six assists, for a Galatasaray team that have been a long way short of their best this season. Additionally, per WhoScored.com, the 22-year-old has proved himself to be a menace to opposition markers:

As you'd expect from a footballer who is so dynamic, Bruma's updated card is going to be a popular one among Ultimate Team.

The Portuguese's standout statistic is his pace, reaching a blistering 98. With dribbling of 93, too, there aren't going to be many defenders able to cope with the Galatasaray man when he's at full pelt on the left flank.