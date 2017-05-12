Mick Foley Endorses The Rock Potentially Running for President in 2020

ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

If Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson does decide to enter his name into the political spectrum, his former WWE tag team partner, Mick Foley, will offer his support.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Foley said he thinks Rock would make an excellent President of the United States if he runs for the job in 2020.

In an interview with Caity Weaver of GQ, The Rock said, "I think that it's a real possibility" he would someday run for president.

Johnson expanded on his answer later in the interview, noting it's something he's given more thought to since it almost started as a joke in an article last year with Paul Chi from Vanity Fair.

"A year ago it started coming up more and more," he told Weaver. "There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, 'Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.' I didn't want to be flippant."

The Rock has become one of the most successful actors in Hollywood since his full-time wrestling career ended in 2003. He has co-starred in each of the last four movies in the Fast and Furious series.



Rock and Foley won the WWE tag team championships three times when they were known as the Rock 'n' Sock Connection.