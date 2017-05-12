Lionel Messi Contract Extension Reportedly Coming Very Soon

fotopress/Getty Images

Lionel Messi is reportedly "very close" to agreeing terms with Barcelona over a contract extension.

Barcelona spokesperson Josep Vives told Catalan daily Sport (h/t Rory Keane of MailOnline): "The renewal is very close, and we hope to announce it soon, without further pressure."



Messi's deal has little more than a year remaining on it. He reportedly turned down the club's initial offer:

The 29-year-old has been in typically stellar form once again this season, racking up an incredible 51 goals and 18 assists in 49 matches.

Per football journalist Rafael Hernandez, Messi has shone this year despite some mismanagement from the club:

Barcelona's failure to adequately replace Xavi Hernandez and Dani Alves, or prepare for the 33-year-old Andres Iniesta's succession, has contributed to the team's occasional struggles this season, with Messi often having to drop deeper to compensate. His exceptional performances have merely covered the cracks.

That the club has yet to secure the talismanic forward's long-term future is also a cause for concern, though they have recently tied down Neymar and Luis Suarez.

Messi's seemingly impending renewal will be cause for huge relief at the Camp Nou, and once his contract is squared away, the club can focus on rebuilding the midfield and addressing other needs in the squad.