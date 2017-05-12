Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Pablo Zabaleta, Kelechi Iheanacho Rumours

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

West Ham United have offered Manchester City right-back Pablo Zabaleta a two-year deal worth £100,000 per week.

That's according to an exclusive from The Sun's Martin Blackburn. The Argentinian appears to be on his way out of the Etihad Stadium this summer, when his contract expires, with City yet to hold talks over a new deal.

The 32-year-old has been at City for nine years and proved an excellent player in that time, helping the club win two Premier League titles, the League Cup twice and the FA Cup.

Zabaleta's form has declined somewhat this year, though football journalist Shane Burns believes the right-back can still do a job because of his defensive nous:

Despite playing a more limited role this season, Zabaleta has nonetheless been all-action when on the field, as demonstrated by Squawka:

Zabaleta 2016-17 Premier League Stats Apps 18 Goals 1 Assists 1 Chances Created 9 Tackles 31 Headed Duels 22 Interceptions 26 Clearances 41 Pass Completion 83% Squawka

He has been an excellent servant for the club over the years, but City desperately need some new blood at full-back. Therefore, it's probably best they let him depart.

The Hammers haven't had a consistent presence at right-back this year and have occasionally played Michail Antonio, who is at his best when playing in an advanced role, in the position.

On a free transfer, snapping up the experienced Zabaleta could be a good move.

Meanwhile, Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim are interested in a loan move for City starlet Kelechi Iheanacho in the summer, according to Blackburn.

The 20-year-old has played just 880 minutes of senior football this year but has nevertheless managed to make a positive impression, per Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News:

He has seven goals and three assists in all competitions, and last year he racked up an impressive 14 and five respectively, but with Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus ahead of him in the pecking order, game time will be at a premium once again next season.

Hoffenheim are guaranteed a top-four finish and UEFA Champions League football after an excellent Bundesliga campaign this year and will go straight to the group stage if they can leapfrog Borussia Dortmund into third.

Iheanacho needs more minutes on the field if he's to keep developing as a player, and Hoffenheim could allow him the chance to do so at a high level—a loan move could be good for all parties.