Bayern Munich Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Douglas Costa and Jerome Boateng

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa is reportedly a target for Juventus this summer, with the Serie A side said to be keen to add further depth to their squad.

According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t ESPN FC), the Bianconeri are set to indulge in a £106 million spree, with Costa, Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes and AC Milan's Mattia De Sciglio their targets.

Costa has been linked with a move away from Bayern Munich, having struggled to oust veterans Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben on the flanks this season. Still, he's one of the most exciting wingers in the world to watch when he's at his best, as we can see here:

After joining Bayern from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2015, Costa was blistering in his first season at the Allianz Arena.

His searing speed, direct running and incredible skill lit up the Bundesliga, leaving many to suggest he had overtaken the illustrious duo aforementioned. However, under manager Carlo Ancelotti, inconsistency his hampered Costa's game and he has fallen back down the pecking order.

TF-Images/Getty Images

As relayed by David Amoyal of ESPN FC, Juventus director Giuseppe Marotta hinted earlier in the season that they were interested in snapping up the Brazilian:

With Robben and Ribery both heading towards the twilight of their careers, there will come a point when some new wingers will need to be ushered into the first team. With that in mind, there may be some hesitancy from Bayern to let the 26-year-old leave the club this summer.

But Costa will feel as though he's shown enough to be worthy of a regular starting spot at an elite club, and given Juventus do lack a natural left-sided winger, he would surely see a lot of game time in Turin if the transfer went ahead.

Jerome Boateng Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

According to Kicker (h/t Calciomercato.com) Bayern's star centre-back Jerome Boateng is considering his future at the club.

It's suggested in the report that directors at the Bundesliga champions are unwilling to guarantee the Germany international a guaranteed spot in the side. Boateng has struggled with injury problems over the last couple of seasons, limiting him to just 25 starts in the league during that time.

Sport Witness provided more details about the story, suggesting there was interest in the defender from the Premier League and La Liga:

The centre-back is said to be concerned about missing out on more playing time next season, especially as Germany gear up to defend their FIFA World Cup title in Russia in 2018.

While the injury issues will be a concern for Bayern, the 28-year-old is rated as one of the best defenders in the world when he is fit.

If he were able to rid himself of the persistent niggles, Boateng would be a guaranteed starter alongside Mats Hummels. With his aggression, power and composure on the ball, he's arguably the complete centre-back.

Per Squawka Football, when the pair are both fit, Bayern have two playmakers at the heart of their back four:

A club of Bayern's stature need to be ruthless in assessing their options, though, and if Boateng continues to be unreliable in terms of his fitness, the club can't continue to rely on him.

The supporters will be hoping the former Manchester City man can get a solid pre-season behind him and string together a much-needed run of matches to kickstart the 2017-18 campaign. It would certainly be a big surprise if either party entertained the prospect of moving on at this juncture.