Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Patrik Schick and Lucas Leiva

Liverpool will reportedly face competition from a host of top European clubs, including Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus, in the race to sign Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick.

According to Calciomercato.com's Fabrizio Romano (h/t Edo Dalmonte of the same outlet), Inter Milan and Chelsea are also monitoring the player, with the former stepping up their interest and preparing to meet his €25 million (£21.1 million) release clause.

The 21-year-old has scored 13 goals and laid on three assists in just 1,383 minutes of play in all competitions this season, providing one or the other for every 86 minutes on the pitch.

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

The Czech Republic international exudes a self-confidence that belies his tender age, and he's already an elegant and intelligent player in the final third.

As such, he's already receiving comparisons with one of Europe's top centre-forwards, per beIN Sports' Matteo Bonetti and GianlucaDiMarzio.com's David Amoyal:

Schick is blessed with excellent technique. He's quick, too, and he uses his attributes to evade or get past defenders comfortably.

It's still early days in his career—this is his first campaign in one of Europe's top five leagues and despite his form he has not been a regular starter for Samp—but he looks to have an excellent future ahead of him, so it's unsurprising he has caught the attention of a number of top clubs.

Meanwhile, Lucas Leiva is reportedly attracting interest from newly promoted Brighton & Hove Albion. According to the Mirror's Adrian Kajumba, Lucas would like a greater role in the team while the Seagulls are searching for experienced Premier League campaigners to help them stay up.

The Brazilian has a great deal of experience and is the longest-serving current player at Anfield having just celebrated 10 years with Liverpool:

Supporters appear to be divided as to whether the midfielder is worth keeping beyond his current deal, which expires this summer, per football writer Jack Lusby:

He could make for a useful squad player—provided he's deployed in midfield and not at centre-back—and he's also a positive dressing room influence.

Per the Liverpool Echo's James Pearce, Reds captain Jordan Henderson hailed him as a role model for other players at Anfield: "In simple terms he sets the standard of professionalism and attitude of what it is to be a Liverpool player."

Equally, his departure might help pave the way for new arrivals as the club look to freshen things up and target a sustained title challenge next year.

If the 30-year-old is deemed surplus to requirements at Anfield, snapping him up for free could be a shrewd move from Brighton thanks to his experience, work rate and ball-winning ability, and he could help strengthen their spine ahead of what is likely to be a difficult campaign next year.