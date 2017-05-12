Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Andre Gomes and Vitolo

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Barcelona will not consider selling Andre Gomes this summer despite his disappointing debut season at the Camp Nou.

According to Sport, the Portuguese midfielder will have a second term at least with the Catalan giants despite speculation he may be on his way out.

"Neither the club's sporting leaders or other elements of the outfit are interested in letting him go after signing him from Valencia last summer," it's reported. "Barcelona note that various players improve in their second season and will wait until the end of that before passing judgement on him."

The Blaugrana parted with an initial £29.3 million to snap up Gomes last summer, although his fee could rise by a further £16.7 million based on add-ons.

At the time, the deal made sense. With Valencia, Gomes showcased brilliant versatility, a rich understanding of the game and excellent technical ability. However, he has found it tough to make the same sort of impact at the Camp Nou.

When deployed in midfield this season, Gomes' willingness to cling to possession has slowed down Barcelona's attacking play, and he's typically lacked the confidence needed to play risky passes in the final third.

As noted by Squawka Football, up until recently, Gomes found it difficult to find the back of the net too:

Although the Portuguese has become a figure of ridicule at times this season, there is no doubt there are attributes to work with moving forward. And as previously mentioned, for new recruits, it can take some time to get to grips with the demands that accompany playing for a club like Barcelona.

At 23, he's still a young player too. After a full pre-season under a new manager, we may well see a different proposition during the 2017-18 season.

Vitolo Price Named

Barcelona would reportedly have to part with as much as €40 million (£34 million) if they want to bring in Sevilla winger Vitolo this summer.

According to Sport, Sevilla are keen to keep the 27-year-old, who has blossomed into an enthralling player at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. Barcelona, Manchester City and Atletico Madrid are all credited with interest too.

Sevilla snapped up Vitolo, one of the best wide players in La Liga, from Las Palmas in 2013.

Although Sevilla are said to be ready to fight off any interest in the Spain international, the prospect of moving to a club like Barcelona would appeal to any attacker in football. Vitolo himself once told Cadena COPE that "any player would like to play" for the Camp Nou club (h/t Sport).

The Sevilla man could make a big difference at Barcelona too, as the squad lacks natural wingers. Per WhoScored.com, he can do a job in numerous positions:

Vitolo is at his best hugging the touchline. From either side, he loves to drive infield, using his burst of acceleration, powerful frame and close control to get the better of full-backs. Often, there is an end product too, with four goals and four assists in La Liga this season.

Still, he would face a huge conundrum if Barcelona were to come in for him. As is the case with any forward moving to the Camp Nou, he would be a deputy to Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar. It would be a shame to see such a captivating player on the fringes at Barca instead of tearing up the wing regularly elsewhere.