Spanish Grand Prix 2017 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's F1 Practice

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton lead the opening practice session ahead of the 2017 Spanish Grand Prix on Friday with a time of one minute, 21.521 seconds as Mercedes took the top two spots.

Valtteri Bottas was extremely close behind his team-mate—just 0.029 seconds, in fact—while Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari followed around a second further back in Catalunya, with the latter missing part of the session because of gearbox problems with his car.

Read on for a closer look at how the practice played out.

FP1 Recap

Formula One's official Twitter account provided the timings from Friday's morning session:

McLaren's Fernando Alonso was the last out on track, but the Spaniard's practice lasted mere moments as he quickly encountered significant problems:

With the yellow flags deployed, Alonso's car had to be lifted off the track at just Turn 2.

Vettel fared little better early on, per the Press Association's Phil Duncan:

Felipe Massa was the early pacesetter as the cars made their way around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, though he was soon surpassed by Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen before Hamilton left both in his wake.

After some time in the pits, Vettel was able to return to the track, but the German was unable to trouble the two Mercedes.

Reigning Spanish Grand Prix champion Max Verstappen had ambitions of a late push, but events conspired to prevent him from doing so as he got caught in traffic behind Nico Hulkenberg, while Kevin Magnussen's exit from the track at Turn 4 with technical issues necessitated the virtual safety car.

He and the Ferrari duo will hope to improve on their times in the afternoon.