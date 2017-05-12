Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Dries Mertens and Bertrand Traore

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly trying to take advantage of the stalled contract talks between Dries Mertens and Napoli.

As relayed by Kristoff Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws, the Belgian newspaper has suggested that Antonio Conte is a big fan of the forward, whose contract is set to expire at the end of next season:

"Mertens is 30, versatile, hungry and his contract is running out in 2018," added Terreur. "Napoli are hoping to extend it [until] 2021 as soon as possible. Big chance he'll stay."

It was reported by Fabrizio Romano of Calciomercato earlier in the week that Napoli were on the brink of agreeing a three-year extension with the Belgium international. However, it was added there was some disagreement over the release clause in the deal.

If the Blues can capitalise on this situation then it'd represent something of a coup, as Mertens has been one of the standout footballers in Serie A this season:

Previously in his Napoli career Mertens had vied for a spot on one of the flanks with the likes of Lorenzo Insigne and Jose Callejon. However, the summer sale of Gonzalo Higuain and an injury to his replacement Arkadiusz Milik meant Maurizio Sarri turned to Mertens to lead the line.

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

The results have been spectacular. Alongside Callejon and Insigne in a fluid front three, Napoli have terrorised defences. And Mertens has settled into the form of his career, as noted by beIN Sports' Kay Murray:

Although he's 30, Mertens would still potentially be able to give the Blues a couple of years at the highest level if he was to make the move to Stamford Bridge. The prospect of him linking up with the likes of Eden Hazard and Diego Costa would be an exciting one too.

Still, all indications have pointed to a Napoli renewal for the former PSV Eindhoven man. And with the Partenopei set to be back in the UEFA Champions League again next season, Mertens shouldn't be in too much of a hurry to move elsewhere.

Bertrand Traore Rumours

EMMANUEL DUNAND/Getty Images

According to L'Equipe (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), Bertrand Traore has no intention of returning to Chelsea from his loan at Ajax to become a squad player.

The Burkina Faso winger has impressed during his time in the Eredivisie and has also helped the Dutch giants into the UEFA Europa League final. But it's suggested the Amsterdam outfit don't have the option to make Traore's transfer permanent at the end of the season, meaning he will head back to Stamford Bridge.

As relayed by Coast, Foot Mercato has reported Everton and Stoke City have been looking at the Blues man.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

It'd be no surprise to see a clutch of clubs make a move for the Chelsea winger after his brilliant year. Per sports lawyer Jake Cohen, Traore has been a pest to opposition defenders this season:

Chelsea have plenty of players out on loan and while some, like Victor Moses, have come back and flourished, those instances are rare. Traore, for all his development, will also find it difficult to oust the likes of Hazard, Pedro and Willian to take his place in the first team.

The Burkina Faso man is an attractive proposition, though. He's quick, tricky and will have earned experience in a European final by the time the summer window opens. With that in mind, it'd be no shock if Chelsea were keen to keep him on their books for a while yet.