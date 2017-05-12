Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Gareth Bale and Willian

TF-Images/Getty Images

Gareth Bale is reportedly "much likelier" to sign for Manchester United this summer than he has been at any previous point in his Real Madrid career.

According to The Independent's Miguel Delaney, that comes from sources at both Old Trafford and the Santiago Bernabeu, with the 27-year-old "willing to move" if Madrid give the go-ahead to his sale.

The Wales international represents a marquee alternative to top target Antoine Griezmann for United, and while Los Blancos president Florentino Perez remains a huge admirer of the player, "Real sources say that other influential figures at the club feel that Bale could be sacrificed, and have been trying to persuade Perez of that."

However, Bale would occupy a wider slot at Old Trafford compared to Griezmann, and United boss Jose Mourinho believes Chelsea winger Willian would be perfect for that role, and he "would take Willian there above anyone else."

Bale has struggled for form and fitness this season, notching nine goals and five assists in 26 appearances in all competitions.

Isco has thrived in his absence and the team has benefited as a result, as noted by football journalists Lucas Navarrete and Rik Sharma:

The winger could still make for a strong signing for United, though, where he could add some much-needed pace and firepower to their forward line.

Bale's game is perhaps more suited to the rigours of the Premier League than La Liga's technical style too, so the Red Devils could be able to get the best out of him if he joined.

Michael Steele/Getty Images

As for Willian, while he may not have the Madrid player's star power, he would nevertheless be an excellent signing.

The versatile 28-year-old has made just 19 starts in all competitions this season, with the resurgent Pedro becoming Blues manager Antonio Conte's first choice thanks to his stellar form.

The Brazilian has taken his opportunities when given them, though, contributing 11 goals and three assists. He bagged a brace against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup semi-final in April and again showed off his impeccable free-kick ability, per The Sun Football:

ESPN FC's Liam Twomey hailed his performance during the match:

Willian is not only an attacking threat, but he's also highly valuable because of his defensive work rate and pressing in the opponent's half to help win back possession, and he's versatile enough to play centrally or out wide.

A starting role at Old Trafford and a reunion with Mourinho could tempt him, but Chelsea would lose some significant strength in depth by letting him go, so negotiating a deal could be a tricky prospect.