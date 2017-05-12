IPL 2017: Leading Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, T20 Averages and More

NOAH SEELAM/Getty Images

It's going to take something special to knock David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar off the top of the standings in the respective races to win the Orange and Purple Caps in the 2017 Indian Premier League.

With the group stage of the competition coming to a close, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Warner is perched on 535 runs for the tournament. Team-mate and fellow opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is in second, 85 runs back.

Kumar, another Hyderabad star, has breathing space in the top wicket-taker stakes, having snaffled 23 wickets so far. Imran Tahir and Mitchell McClenaghan each has 18.

Ahead of the Delhi Daredevils' meeting with Rising Pune Supergiant on Friday, this is how things are shaping up in the battle for these two individual accolades:



IPL 2017: Top Run-Scorers Player Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR David Warner 12 12 535 126 53.50 146.57 Shikhar Dhawan 12 12 450 77 40.90 127.84 Suresh Raina 13 13 440 84 44.00 145.69 Gautam Gambhir 13 13 433 76* 43.30 127.72 Hashim Amla 10 10 420 104* 60.00 145.83 Robin Uthappa 11 10 384 87 38.40 169.91 Sanju Samson 12 12 384 102 32.00 143.82 Steve Smith 11 11 367 84* 40.77 128.77 Manish Pandey 13 12 363 81* 51.85 132.00 Dinesh Karthik 13 12 361 65 40.11 139.92 ESPNCricinfo

IPL 2017: Top Wicket-Takers Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Bhuvneshwar Kumar 12 12 48.0 333 23 5/19 14.47 Imran Tahir 12 12 47.0 369 18 3/18 20.50 Mitchell McClenaghan 13 13 50.0 461 18 3/24 25.61 Jaydev Unadkat 8 8 30.5 238 17 5/30 14.00 Sandeep Sharma 12 12 46.0 386 17 4/20 22.70 Chris Woakes 13 13 44.0 386 17 3/6 22.70 Siddarth Kaul 8 8 30.4 256 15 4/29 17.06 Jasprit Bumrah 13 13 48.2 374 15 3/24 24.93 Yuzvendra Chahal 12 12 40.3 309 14 3/16 22.07 Rashid Khan 12 12 48.0 313 14 3/19 22.35 Umesh Yadav 11 11 38.0 326 14 4/33 23.28 ESPNCricinfo

David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad

Going up against Warner must be an intimidating proposition for any bowler in this format. The bullish Australian is always seeking to get on the front foot, aggressive and an expert at putting pressure back on to the opposition.

He's led by example in this IPL, and as relayed by HoldingWilley, he and Dhawan have set the tone for Hyderabad at the top of the innings:

Warner quickens pulses whenever he takes his guard, though. While he's showcased patience and adaptability in this year's competition, the 30-year-old is typically seeking to hammer the ball to the boundary.

NOAH SEELAM/Getty Images

And when there's confidence bristling in Warner, he's a tough man to halt. The Kolkata Knight Riders felt his force at full flight on April 30, as the Sunrisers captain bludgeoned an incredible 126 from just 59 balls.

As cricket journalist Freddie Wilde noted after that knock, Warner has become a talismanic figure for his team in the IPL:

His work isn't done yet. The Sunrisers still face a fight to secure a playoff place, as they sit in fourth spot, just a point ahead of Kings XI Punjab. When Hyderabad meet the Gujarat Lions on Saturday in a crucial game, the players will be looking for their skipper to lead from the front.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sunrisers Hyderabad

If Hyderabad field first in their must-win match with Gujarat, there'll be an onus on the bowlers to make some early breakthroughs. And as is the case with the batting lineup, the bowling attack has a clear leader: Kumar.

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

The India international has been a model of consistency throughout the 2017 IPL. His excellent display against Kings XI, when he took five wickets for the loss of just 19 runs, stood out. But in the main, Kumar has used his variation and action to strangle scoring.

The Sunrisers man has also been adept at sapping any late momentum out of the opposition innings. Per the Cricket Prof., Kumar is a wonderful death bowler:

For a format that's weighed heavily in the favour of the batsmen, Kumar has showcased tremendous temperament this year.

In the top 10 in the battle for the Purple Cap, only fellow Sunriser Rashid Khan can boast a better economy rate than the man known as Bhuvi. However, he's nine wickets short of his team-mate's haul.

You sense there are going to be some nervy moments for the Sunrisers in their game against Gujarat, with a win enough to secure their playoff place. That pressure has the potential to inhibit some, although in Kumar, Warner knows he has the most dependable bowler in the tournament to call upon.