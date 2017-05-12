    IPL 2017: Leading Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, T20 Averages and More

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2017

    Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner plays a shot during the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 30, 2016. / AFP / NOAH SEELAM (Photo credit should read NOAH SEELAM/AFP/Getty Images)
    NOAH SEELAM/Getty Images

    It's going to take something special to knock David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar off the top of the standings in the respective races to win the Orange and Purple Caps in the 2017 Indian Premier League.

    With the group stage of the competition coming to a close, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Warner is perched on 535 runs for the tournament. Team-mate and fellow opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is in second, 85 runs back.

    Kumar, another Hyderabad star, has breathing space in the top wicket-taker stakes, having snaffled 23 wickets so far. Imran Tahir and Mitchell McClenaghan each has 18.

    Ahead of the Delhi Daredevils' meeting with Rising Pune Supergiant on Friday, this is how things are shaping up in the battle for these two individual accolades:

    IPL 2017: Top Run-Scorers
    PlayerMatInnsRunsHSAveSR
    David Warner121253512653.50146.57
    Shikhar Dhawan12124507740.90127.84
    Suresh Raina13134408444.00145.69
    Gautam Gambhir131343376*43.30127.72
    Hashim Amla1010420104*60.00145.83
    Robin Uthappa11103848738.40169.91
    Sanju Samson121238410232.00143.82
    Steve Smith111136784*40.77128.77
    Manish Pandey131236381*51.85132.00
    Dinesh Karthik13123616540.11139.92
    ESPNCricinfo
    IPL 2017: Top Wicket-Takers
    PlayerMatInnsOversRunsWktsBBIAve
    Bhuvneshwar Kumar121248.0333235/1914.47
    Imran Tahir121247.0369183/1820.50
    Mitchell McClenaghan131350.0461183/2425.61
    Jaydev Unadkat8830.5238175/3014.00
    Sandeep Sharma121246.0386174/2022.70
    Chris Woakes131344.0386173/622.70
    Siddarth Kaul8830.4256154/2917.06
    Jasprit Bumrah131348.2374153/2424.93
    Yuzvendra Chahal121240.3309143/1622.07
    Rashid Khan121248.0313143/1922.35
    Umesh Yadav111138.0326144/3323.28
    ESPNCricinfo

      

    David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad

    Going up against Warner must be an intimidating proposition for any bowler in this format. The bullish Australian is always seeking to get on the front foot, aggressive and an expert at putting pressure back on to the opposition.

    He's led by example in this IPL, and as relayed by HoldingWilley, he and Dhawan have set the tone for Hyderabad at the top of the innings:

    Warner quickens pulses whenever he takes his guard, though. While he's showcased patience and adaptability in this year's competition, the 30-year-old is typically seeking to hammer the ball to the boundary.

    Warner has played some thrilling knocks in this IPL.
    Warner has played some thrilling knocks in this IPL.NOAH SEELAM/Getty Images

    And when there's confidence bristling in Warner, he's a tough man to halt. The Kolkata Knight Riders felt his force at full flight on April 30, as the Sunrisers captain bludgeoned an incredible 126 from just 59 balls.

    As cricket journalist Freddie Wilde noted after that knock, Warner has become a talismanic figure for his team in the IPL:

    His work isn't done yet. The Sunrisers still face a fight to secure a playoff place, as they sit in fourth spot, just a point ahead of Kings XI Punjab. When Hyderabad meet the Gujarat Lions on Saturday in a crucial game, the players will be looking for their skipper to lead from the front.

       

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sunrisers Hyderabad

    If Hyderabad field first in their must-win match with Gujarat, there'll be an onus on the bowlers to make some early breakthroughs. And as is the case with the batting lineup, the bowling attack has a clear leader: Kumar.

    Indian cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivers a ball while practicing at the end of the three-day tour match between India and WICB President's XI squad at the Warner Park stadium in Basseterre, Saint Kitts, on July 16, 2016. / AFP / Jewel SAMAD (Pho
    JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

    The India international has been a model of consistency throughout the 2017 IPL. His excellent display against Kings XI, when he took five wickets for the loss of just 19 runs, stood out. But in the main, Kumar has used his variation and action to strangle scoring.

    The Sunrisers man has also been adept at sapping any late momentum out of the opposition innings. Per the Cricket Prof., Kumar is a wonderful death bowler:

    For a format that's weighed heavily in the favour of the batsmen, Kumar has showcased tremendous temperament this year.

    In the top 10 in the battle for the Purple Cap, only fellow Sunriser Rashid Khan can boast a better economy rate than the man known as Bhuvi. However, he's nine wickets short of his team-mate's haul.

    You sense there are going to be some nervy moments for the Sunrisers in their game against Gujarat, with a win enough to secure their playoff place. That pressure has the potential to inhibit some, although in Kumar, Warner knows he has the most dependable bowler in the tournament to call upon.