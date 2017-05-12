IPL 2017: Leading Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, T20 Averages and More

IPL 2017: Leading Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, T20 Averages and MoreMay 12, 2017
It's going to take something special to knock David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar off the top of the standings in the respective races to win the Orange and Purple Caps in the 2017 Indian Premier League.
With the group stage of the competition coming to a close, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Warner is perched on 535 runs for the tournament. Team-mate and fellow opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is in second, 85 runs back.
Kumar, another Hyderabad star, has breathing space in the top wicket-taker stakes, having snaffled 23 wickets so far. Imran Tahir and Mitchell McClenaghan each has 18.
Ahead of the Delhi Daredevils' meeting with Rising Pune Supergiant on Friday, this is how things are shaping up in the battle for these two individual accolades:
|IPL 2017: Top Run-Scorers
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|David Warner
|12
|12
|535
|126
|53.50
|146.57
|Shikhar Dhawan
|12
|12
|450
|77
|40.90
|127.84
|Suresh Raina
|13
|13
|440
|84
|44.00
|145.69
|Gautam Gambhir
|13
|13
|433
|76*
|43.30
|127.72
|Hashim Amla
|10
|10
|420
|104*
|60.00
|145.83
|Robin Uthappa
|11
|10
|384
|87
|38.40
|169.91
|Sanju Samson
|12
|12
|384
|102
|32.00
|143.82
|Steve Smith
|11
|11
|367
|84*
|40.77
|128.77
|Manish Pandey
|13
|12
|363
|81*
|51.85
|132.00
|Dinesh Karthik
|13
|12
|361
|65
|40.11
|139.92
|IPL 2017: Top Wicket-Takers
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Overs
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|12
|12
|48.0
|333
|23
|5/19
|14.47
|Imran Tahir
|12
|12
|47.0
|369
|18
|3/18
|20.50
|Mitchell McClenaghan
|13
|13
|50.0
|461
|18
|3/24
|25.61
|Jaydev Unadkat
|8
|8
|30.5
|238
|17
|5/30
|14.00
|Sandeep Sharma
|12
|12
|46.0
|386
|17
|4/20
|22.70
|Chris Woakes
|13
|13
|44.0
|386
|17
|3/6
|22.70
|Siddarth Kaul
|8
|8
|30.4
|256
|15
|4/29
|17.06
|Jasprit Bumrah
|13
|13
|48.2
|374
|15
|3/24
|24.93
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|12
|12
|40.3
|309
|14
|3/16
|22.07
|Rashid Khan
|12
|12
|48.0
|313
|14
|3/19
|22.35
|Umesh Yadav
|11
|11
|38.0
|326
|14
|4/33
|23.28
David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad
Going up against Warner must be an intimidating proposition for any bowler in this format. The bullish Australian is always seeking to get on the front foot, aggressive and an expert at putting pressure back on to the opposition.
He's led by example in this IPL, and as relayed by HoldingWilley, he and Dhawan have set the tone for Hyderabad at the top of the innings:
HoldingWilley 🏏 @holdingwilley
Four | Dhawan and Warner have had four 50+ partnerships this season so far. #IPLstats #AnalyzeWithHW #IPL5/8/2017, 4:23:14 PM
Warner quickens pulses whenever he takes his guard, though. While he's showcased patience and adaptability in this year's competition, the 30-year-old is typically seeking to hammer the ball to the boundary.
And when there's confidence bristling in Warner, he's a tough man to halt. The Kolkata Knight Riders felt his force at full flight on April 30, as the Sunrisers captain bludgeoned an incredible 126 from just 59 balls.
As cricket journalist Freddie Wilde noted after that knock, Warner has become a talismanic figure for his team in the IPL:
Freddie Wilde @fwildecricket
The six highest scores for SRH have all been made by Warner 126, 93*, 92, 91, 90, 90*. He also has 22 of the highest 50 scores for SRH. #IPL4/30/2017, 7:41:54 PM
His work isn't done yet. The Sunrisers still face a fight to secure a playoff place, as they sit in fourth spot, just a point ahead of Kings XI Punjab. When Hyderabad meet the Gujarat Lions on Saturday in a crucial game, the players will be looking for their skipper to lead from the front.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sunrisers Hyderabad
If Hyderabad field first in their must-win match with Gujarat, there'll be an onus on the bowlers to make some early breakthroughs. And as is the case with the batting lineup, the bowling attack has a clear leader: Kumar.
The India international has been a model of consistency throughout the 2017 IPL. His excellent display against Kings XI, when he took five wickets for the loss of just 19 runs, stood out. But in the main, Kumar has used his variation and action to strangle scoring.
The Sunrisers man has also been adept at sapping any late momentum out of the opposition innings. Per the Cricket Prof., Kumar is a wonderful death bowler:
The Cricket Prof. @CricProf
#Bhuvi has taken 14 of his 21 wickets in this #IPL during the death overs. His dot ball %age is almost identical to the mid overs #SRHvMI5/8/2017, 4:04:19 PM
For a format that's weighed heavily in the favour of the batsmen, Kumar has showcased tremendous temperament this year.
In the top 10 in the battle for the Purple Cap, only fellow Sunriser Rashid Khan can boast a better economy rate than the man known as Bhuvi. However, he's nine wickets short of his team-mate's haul.
You sense there are going to be some nervy moments for the Sunrisers in their game against Gujarat, with a win enough to secure their playoff place. That pressure has the potential to inhibit some, although in Kumar, Warner knows he has the most dependable bowler in the tournament to call upon.