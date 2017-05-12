NBA Draft Lottery 2017: 1st-Round Odds and Mock Draft During the Combine

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

There may not be many star-studded names at this year's NBA Draft Combine, but there certainly is a lot of star power in this year's draft class, even outside of the top-five picks.

With the NBA Draft Lottery taking place next Tuesday, May 16, we'll be able to properly create mock drafts based on real draft position, not just on projection. The Boston Celtics currently have the best odds for the No. 1 overall pick, but it wouldn't be the first time a team with the best odds hasn't gotten the top pick.

It'll be deja vu for a lot of Celtics fans out there who will have flashbacks to the 1997 draft when they missed out on Tim Duncan despite having two shots at the top pick, including the second-worst odds going into the lottery.

But even if Boston doesn't get this year's top spot—and decide not to trade the pick in a package deal for s star player—there will be plenty of players to chose from in this year's class.

Here's a look at my mock draft as the combine continues:

2017 NBA Draft Lottery Odds Pick No. Team % to Pick No.1 1 Boston Celtics (via Nets) 25.0 2 Phoenix Suns 19.9 3 Los Angeles Lakers 15.6 4 Philadelphia 76ers 11.9 5 Orlando Magic 8.8 6 New York Knicks 5.3 7 Minnesota Timberwolves 5.3 8 Sacramento Kings* 2.8 9 Dallas Mavericks 1.7 10 New Orleans Pelicans 1.1 11 Charlotte Hornets 0.8 12 Detroit Pistons 0.7 13 Denver Nuggets 0.6 14 Miami Heat 0.5 Tankathon.com, *=pick would swap to 76ers

2017 NBA Mock Draft: Round 1

2017 NBA Mock Draft Pick Team Player 1 Boston Celtics (via Nets) Markelle Fultz, G, Washington 2 Phoenix Suns Josh Jackson, F, Kansas 3 Los Angeles Lakers Lonzo Ball, G, UCLA 4 Philadelphia 76ers De'Aaron Fox, G, Kentucky 5 Orlando Magic Jayson Tatum, F, Duke 6 Minnesota Timberwolves Frank Ntilikina, G, France 7 New York Knicks Jonathan Isaac, F, Florida State 8 Sacramento Kings Dennis Smith Jr., G, NC State 9 Dallas Mavericks Lauri Markkanen, F, Arizona 10 Sacramento Kings (via Pelicans) Malik Monk, G, Kentucky 11 Charlotte Hornets Ivan Rabb, F, California 12 Detroit Pistons Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga 13 Denver Nuggets Moritz Wagner, F, Michigan 14 Miami Heat Isaiah Hartenstein, F, Germany 15 Portland Trail Blazers TJ Leaf, F, UCLA 16 Chicago Bulls John Collins, F, Wake Forest 17 Milwaukee Bucks Tony Bradley, C, North Carolina 18 Indiana Pacers Jarrett Allen, C, Texas 19 Atlanta Hawks Justin Jackson, F, North Carolina 20 Portland Trail Blazers (via Grizzlies) OG Anunoby, F, Indiana 21 Oklahoma City Thunder Dwayne Bacon, F, Florida State 22 Brooklyn Nets (via Wizards) Terrance Ferguson, G, Australia 23 Toronto Raptors (via Clippers) Jordan Bell, F, Oregon 24 Utah Jazz Josh Hart, G, Villanova 25 Orlando Magic (via Raptors) Jonathan Jeanne, C, France 26 Portland Trail Blazers (via Cavaliers) Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA 27 Brooklyn Nets (via Celtics) Luke Kennard, G, Duke 28 Los Angeles Lakers (via Rockets) Justin Patton, C, Creighton 29 San Antonio Spurs Harry Giles, C, Duke 30 Utah Jazz (via Warriors) Sindarius Thornwell, G, South Carolina Author's Picks, Projected draft order before lottery

Notable Selections

No. 2 Phoenix Suns: Josh Jackson, F, Kansas

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Josh Jackson has the potential to be the best two-way coming out of this year's draft. And if the Celtics, or any team for that matter, get the top pick, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a general manager pull the trigger on the Kansas freshman.

Jackson's combination of athleticism and size (6'8", 207 lbs) already jumps off the tape. But when you combine his body with a great basketball IQ, an ability to attack the basket, efficient shooting and the strength to play lockdown defense, there aren't many players coming out of their freshman year of college with those type of tools in their rookie season.

Jackson shot 51.3 percent from the floor, scoring 16.3 points while registering 7.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.7 steals per game. He could do with some time in the weight room before banging with some of the NBA's best wing players, but Jackson can already average double-figures in the Association and can contribute defensively, which is exactly what the Phoenix Suns will be looking for with the No. 2 selection in this mock draft.

Even ESPN's Tim Legler seems to think that Jackson is a can't miss prospect, per 975 The Fanatic:

The backcourt for the Suns is crowded, but what else is new? This is the same team that tried to make Eric Bledsoe, Goran Dragic and Isaiah Thomas all work in unison. The Suns have a franchise piece in Devin Booker, but they still need to accumulate talent in any way possible.

Taking the best player off the board in Jackson will do just that, and he will reward his new team with exceptional highlight-reel plays.

No. 7 New York Knicks Jonathan Isaac, F, Florida State

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

This selection may raise a few eyebrows, but let's face it: New York Knicks fans will never be happy with who they draft. Remember all those boos and jeers Kristaps Porzingis got two years ago? Now look at them, begging the Knicks not to trade him.

Jonathan Isaac might receive some boos as well, but he's a player with a ceiling that only the likes of Markelle Fultz and Jackson can reach.

Isaac is a raw talent, there's no easier way to say it. His freshman season had Florida State showcased his athleticism and ability to stretch the floor, but he never really showed the drive and determination to take over a game, which will matter in the NBA if he is to be seen as a top-tier talent.

Fortunately for Isaac, being drafted by the Knicks means he won't need to be that player right away. He can learn and develop his 6'10", 207-pound frame while Carmelo Anthony (if he's still with the Knicks next season) and Porzingis are the current No. 1 and 2 options on offense.

Isaac will bring length to the Knicks inside and out as he will be able to rebound effectively (7.8 rebounds per game) and shoot a respectable clip from three-point range (34.8 percent).

He is a project, but the talent is there to become a two-way menace for years to come. It all just needs to come together for Isaac.

No. 29 San Antonio Spurs Harry Giles, C, Duke

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Wouldn't this be something?

If Harry Giles falls in this year's draft to the end of the first round because of a poor freshman season at Duke and concerns over the stability of his knees, the best place for him will be the San Antonio Spurs.

Not only will he be able to learn from, arguably, the best coach in the league today, but he will also have the likes of LaMarcus Aldridge, Pau Gasol and Kawhi Leonard mentoring him.

That's a dream come true for any NBA prospect.

Giles won't have to contribute right away, either, and can let his body catch up to the mental side of the game. For those of you who aren't aware of the potential of Giles heading into college, it would be wise to do research before declaring him a bust or too injury-prone to draft.

Before he tore his ACL in high school, Giles was destined to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft. Even after the injury, he was still at the very top of draft boards. A sub-par freshman season at Duke that was riddled with injuries and inconsistency left a lot of pundits wondering if he can ever come back to the athletic freak that he was.

It's possible that Giles never regains that burst and confidence that sent the hype train off the tracks, but he's only 19-years-old and has a lot of time to grow. If the the Spurs are lucky enough, Giles will be there for the taking, and they could have a potential franchise piece in the waiting.

All stats are courtesy of ESPN.com unless otherwise noted.