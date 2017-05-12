    NBA Draft Lottery 2017: 1st-Round Odds and Mock Draft During the Combine

    David McCrackenFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2017

    TUCSON, AZ - JANUARY 29: Markelle Fultz #20 of the Washington Huskies handles the ball during the second half of the college basketball game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center on January 29, 2017 in Tucson, Arizona. The Wildcats defeated the Huskies 77-66. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    There may not be many star-studded names at this year's NBA Draft Combine, but there certainly is a lot of star power in this year's draft class, even outside of the top-five picks.

    With the NBA Draft Lottery taking place next Tuesday, May 16, we'll be able to properly create mock drafts based on real draft position, not just on projection. The Boston Celtics currently have the best odds for the No. 1 overall pick, but it wouldn't be the first time a team with the best odds hasn't gotten the top pick.

    It'll be deja vu for a lot of Celtics fans out there who will have flashbacks to the 1997 draft when they missed out on Tim Duncan despite having two shots at the top pick, including the second-worst odds going into the lottery. 

    But even if Boston doesn't get this year's top spot—and decide not to trade the pick in a package deal for s star player—there will be plenty of players to chose from in this year's class.

    Here's a look at my mock draft as the combine continues:

    2017 NBA Draft Lottery Odds
    Pick No.Team% to Pick No.1
    1Boston Celtics (via Nets)25.0
    2Phoenix Suns19.9
    3Los Angeles Lakers15.6
    4Philadelphia 76ers11.9
    5Orlando Magic8.8
    6New York Knicks5.3
    7Minnesota Timberwolves5.3
    8Sacramento Kings*2.8
    9Dallas Mavericks1.7
    10New Orleans Pelicans1.1
    11Charlotte Hornets0.8
    12Detroit Pistons0.7
    13Denver Nuggets0.6
    14Miami Heat0.5
    Tankathon.com, *=pick would swap to 76ers

        

    2017 NBA Mock Draft: Round 1

    2017 NBA Mock Draft
    PickTeamPlayer
    1Boston Celtics (via Nets)Markelle Fultz, G, Washington
    2Phoenix SunsJosh Jackson, F, Kansas
    3Los Angeles LakersLonzo Ball, G, UCLA
    4Philadelphia 76ersDe'Aaron Fox, G, Kentucky
    5Orlando MagicJayson Tatum, F, Duke
    6Minnesota TimberwolvesFrank Ntilikina, G, France
    7New York KnicksJonathan Isaac, F, Florida State
    8Sacramento KingsDennis Smith Jr., G, NC State
    9Dallas MavericksLauri Markkanen, F, Arizona
    10Sacramento Kings (via Pelicans)Malik Monk, G, Kentucky
    11Charlotte HornetsIvan Rabb, F, California
    12Detroit PistonsZach Collins, C, Gonzaga
    13Denver NuggetsMoritz Wagner, F, Michigan
    14Miami HeatIsaiah Hartenstein, F, Germany
    15Portland Trail BlazersTJ Leaf, F, UCLA
    16Chicago BullsJohn Collins, F, Wake Forest
    17Milwaukee BucksTony Bradley, C, North Carolina
    18Indiana PacersJarrett Allen, C, Texas
    19Atlanta HawksJustin Jackson, F, North Carolina
    20Portland Trail Blazers (via Grizzlies)OG Anunoby, F, Indiana
    21Oklahoma City ThunderDwayne Bacon, F, Florida State
    22Brooklyn Nets (via Wizards)Terrance Ferguson, G, Australia
    23Toronto Raptors (via Clippers)Jordan Bell, F, Oregon
    24Utah JazzJosh Hart, G, Villanova
    25Orlando Magic (via Raptors)Jonathan Jeanne, C, France
    26Portland Trail Blazers (via Cavaliers)Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA
    27Brooklyn Nets (via Celtics)Luke Kennard, G, Duke
    28Los Angeles Lakers (via Rockets)Justin Patton, C, Creighton
    29San Antonio SpursHarry Giles, C, Duke
    30Utah Jazz (via Warriors)Sindarius Thornwell, G, South Carolina
    Author's Picks, Projected draft order before lottery

         

    Notable Selections

    No. 2 Phoenix Suns: Josh Jackson, F, Kansas

    KANSAS CITY, MO - MARCH 25: Josh Jackson #11 of the Kansas Jayhawks handles the ball in the second half against the Oregon Ducks during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at Sprint Center on March 25, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Josh Jackson has the potential to be the best two-way coming out of this year's draft. And if the Celtics, or any team for that matter, get the top pick, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a general manager pull the trigger on the Kansas freshman.

    Jackson's combination of athleticism and size (6'8", 207 lbs) already jumps off the tape. But when you combine his body with a great basketball IQ, an ability to attack the basket, efficient shooting and the strength to play lockdown defense, there aren't many players coming out of their freshman year of college with those type of tools in their rookie season. 

    Jackson shot 51.3 percent from the floor, scoring 16.3 points while registering 7.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.7 steals per game. He could do with some time in the weight room before banging with some of the NBA's best wing players, but Jackson can already average double-figures in the Association and can contribute defensively, which is exactly what the Phoenix Suns will be looking for with the No. 2 selection in this mock draft.

    Even ESPN's Tim Legler seems to think that Jackson is a can't miss prospect, per 975 The Fanatic

    The backcourt for the Suns is crowded, but what else is new? This is the same team that tried to make Eric Bledsoe, Goran Dragic and Isaiah Thomas all work in unison. The Suns have a franchise piece in Devin Booker, but they still need to accumulate talent in any way possible.

    Taking the best player off the board in Jackson will do just that, and he will reward his new team with exceptional highlight-reel plays. 

         

    No. 7 New York Knicks Jonathan Isaac, F, Florida State

    ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 16: Marc-Eddy Norelia #25 of the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles and Jonathan Isaac #1 of the Florida State Seminoles battle for position during a free throw in the first half during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournam
    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    This selection may raise a few eyebrows, but let's face it: New York Knicks fans will never be happy with who they draft. Remember all those boos and jeers Kristaps Porzingis got two years ago? Now look at them, begging the Knicks not to trade him.

    Jonathan Isaac might receive some boos as well, but he's a player with a ceiling that only the likes of Markelle Fultz and Jackson can reach.

    Isaac is a raw talent, there's no easier way to say it. His freshman season had Florida State showcased his athleticism and ability to stretch the floor, but he never really showed the drive and determination to take over a game, which will matter in the NBA if he is to be seen as a top-tier talent.

    Fortunately for Isaac, being drafted by the Knicks means he won't need to be that player right away. He can learn and develop his 6'10", 207-pound frame while Carmelo Anthony (if he's still with the Knicks next season) and Porzingis are the current No. 1 and 2 options on offense.

    Isaac will bring length to the Knicks inside and out as he will be able to rebound effectively (7.8 rebounds per game) and shoot a respectable clip from three-point range (34.8 percent). 

    He is a project, but the talent is there to become a two-way menace for years to come. It all just needs to come together for Isaac. 

          

    No. 29 San Antonio Spurs Harry Giles, C, Duke

    GREENVILLE, SC - MARCH 17: Alex Hicks #30 of the Troy Trojans plays defense against Harry Giles #1 of the Duke Blue Devils in the first half during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 17, 20
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Wouldn't this be something?

    If Harry Giles falls in this year's draft to the end of the first round because of a poor freshman season at Duke and concerns over the stability of his knees, the best place for him will be the San Antonio Spurs.

    Not only will he be able to learn from, arguably, the best coach in the league today, but he will also have the likes of LaMarcus Aldridge, Pau Gasol and Kawhi Leonard mentoring him.

    That's a dream come true for any NBA prospect. 

    Giles won't have to contribute right away, either, and can let his body catch up to the mental side of the game. For those of you who aren't aware of the potential of Giles heading into college, it would be wise to do research before declaring him a bust or too injury-prone to draft.

    Before he tore his ACL in high school, Giles was destined to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft. Even after the injury, he was still at the very top of draft boards. A sub-par freshman season at Duke that was riddled with injuries and inconsistency left a lot of pundits wondering if he can ever come back to the athletic freak that he was.

    It's possible that Giles never regains that burst and confidence that sent the hype train off the tracks, but he's only 19-years-old and has a lot of time to grow. If the the Spurs are lucky enough, Giles will be there for the taking, and they could have a potential franchise piece in the waiting. 

         

    All stats are courtesy of ESPN.com unless otherwise noted. 