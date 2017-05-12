Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Alvaro Morata and Arda Turan

Daniel Tejedor/Associated Press

Arsenal have reportedly joined the hunt for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata and are prepared to pay £50 million to land his signature.

According to The Sun's Mark Irwin, Manchester United and Chelsea are also keen on the Spaniard, but the Gunners are reigniting their interest in him after losing out to Juventus in the race to sign him back in 2014, and they are prepared to offer a club-record fee to secure the deal.

Morata has been restricted to a back-up role since his return to the Santiago Bernabeu last summer but has nevertheless enjoyed the most prolific campaign of his career, notching 20 goals in all competitions as well as providing six assists.

Football writer Liam Canning believes he deserves more playing time with Los Blancos:

Indeed, he has averaged a goal in just under 90 minutes on the field this season having played 1,793 in total, per Transfermarkt.

By contrast, Cristiano Ronaldo has averaged a goal every 108 minutes, while for Karim Benzema that number rises to 176 minutes per goal scored.

Along with the similarly under-utilised James Rodriguez, Morata has come to form part of an unofficial "B Team" at Real, who recently have been picking up the slack in La Liga while the "A Team" takes care of UEFA Champions League duties.

As ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan noted, they have played just as well if not better than the squad's biggest stars:

The 24-year-old managed a modest return of 27 goals in two seasons at Juventus but had a knack for scoring on big occasions, such as in the 2015 UEFA Champions League final.

He is now showing that he can be a prolific scorer, too, and he'd be an outstanding buy for any top Premier League side—the problem for Arsenal is that Chelsea is his preferred destination, according to Irwin.

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Meanwhile, according to Turkish outlet Fanatik (h/t TalkSport), Napoli could be set to rival Arsenal for Barcelona's Arda Turan. Per Fanatik, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis said: "If he is the player we require, we will give the go ahead for transfer talks to begin. We will consider the situation."



The Turkey international was among Diego Simeone's most important players at Atletico Madrid, but he has struggled to set the world alight at the Camp Nou. Grup 14's Diana Kristinne believes it would be best if the club could offload him this summer:

The 30-year-old is creative going forward and hardworking defensively, though, so he could be a strong acquisition for Arsenal.

He has also accrued 13 goals and seven assists from 20 starts in all competitions this season, so while he may not quite be able to cut it for Barca, he still has much to give elsewhere.