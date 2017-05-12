    Cubs Superfan Ronnie 'Woo Woo' Wickers Says He Was Kicked out of Wrigley Field

    CHICAGO - OCTOBER 01: One of the Chicago Cubs' most famous fans Ronnie Woo-Woo Wickers (C) celebrates the team making it into the playoffs with other fans at a lunch-time rally downtown October 1, 2007 in Chicago, Illinois. This is the first time the Cubs have been in the playoffs since 2003. They haven't been in the World Series since 1945 and haven't won a Series since 1908. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
    Scott Olson/Getty Images

    Lifelong Chicago Cubs fan Ronnie "Woo Woo" Wickers said he was kicked out of Wrigley Field on April 19 because he couldn't produce an e-ticket.

    Mary Mitchell of the Chicago Sun-Times reported on the incident Wednesday and called Wickers "probably the most famous Cubs fan alive."

    "They just lied about everything," the 75-year-old Wickers said when describing the incident.

    Wickers said his e-ticket was on his friend's phone, and his friend couldn't pull up the app and was also kicked out of Wrigley Field as a result.

    Mitchell noted a Cubs spokesman said Wickers was approached because he attempted to enter the ballpark earlier without a ticket. Cubs vice president of communications and community affairs Julian Green said Wickers was then found in the bleachers and escorted out.

    Wickers is something of a local celebrity in Wrigleyville and Chicago as a whole. He was homeless but has always loved the Cubs and is often seen around Wrigley Field dressed in full uniform echoing his famous "Cubs, Woo!" cheers for the defending World Series champions.

    He was even granted the opportunity to sing the seventh inning stretch at the ballpark in 2001, but that didn't help him in April when he couldn't produce an e-ticket.