David Ortiz Calls Bobby Valentine 'Arrogant,' 'Disrespectful' in Autobiography

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Retired slugger David Ortiz didn't hold back when describing his former manager Bobby Valentine in his new autobiography, Papi: My Story.

ESPN.com shared some of a Sports Illustrated excerpt Thursday that called Valentine, among other things, "disrespectful," "arrogant," "irrational," "clueless" and "aggravating as hell."

While Valentine managed the Texas Rangers for eight seasons and accumulated a 536-467 record and a National League title during seven years as the New York Mets manager, he was far less successful with Ortiz and the Boston Red Sox.

Valentine managed the team one year in 2012 and led it to an abysmal 69-93 record before he was fired.

Ortiz added, "It was all about him in the spring. It was as if he wanted to prove how smart he was by running us through all these drills he'd used while managing in Japan, drills we had never done before."

The ESPN.com report noted Valentine was asked about Ortiz's comments during a Thursday appearance on CBS radio and said, "I wish he told me three weeks into the season instead of hugging me all the time," while granting he hopes Ortiz sells plenty of books.

Despite the head-turning descriptions of his former manager, Ortiz was a 10-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion and will certainly be remembered more fondly than Valentine among Red Sox fans.