Gregg Popovich 1st Coach in NBA to Beat 14 Western Conference Teams in Playoffs

The San Antonio Spurs helped head coach Gregg Popovich make history with their 114-75 victory over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.

The win sealed passage to the Western Conference Finals for the Spurs, and it was the first time San Antonio defeated Houston in a postseason series under Popovich. The Rockets are the 14th different Western Conference team defeated by a Popovich-coached squad, the most in NBA history, according to Jordan Howenstine, who works in the Spurs' public relations department.

It's not as if fans began questioning Popovich, but the 2017 postseason has reinforced just how great a coach he is.

Tim Duncan is no longer on the team, Manu Ginobili is 39, and Tony Parker suffered a season-ending tendon injury in the second game of the Rockets series. In addition, the Spurs beat Houston by 39 points on the road without Kawhi Leonard, who missed the game due to an ankle injury.

Popovich found a way to win a postseason game with Patty Mills and Jonathon Simmons in the starting lineup, and the pair combined to score 32 points.

On the slim chance the Spurs can dethrone the Golden State Warriors for West supremacy, it would be his best coaching job in a legendary career.