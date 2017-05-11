James Harden Takes Responsibility for Loss to Spurs, Says They Were Better Team

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

James Harden took responsibility for the Houston Rockets' 114-75 Game 6 meltdown Thursday night as his team watched its season end at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs.

"Everything falls on my shoulders," Harden told reporters at the postgame podium, according to CBS Sports' Matt Moore. "I take responsibility for it."

Harden also conceded the Spurs "were a better team this series," according to the Houston Chronicle's Brian T. Smith.

"They just dominated," he added, per ClutchFans on Twitter. "We never really had a rhythm the entire game."

Pressed to identify the root cause of the Rockets' issues Thursday night, Harden kept things simple.

"I don't know what it was," Harden said, according to the Washington Post's Tim Bontemps. "I know they played well, and we didn't."

Harden also said Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was at a loss for words when the two spoke after such a lopsided effort, per Bontemps:

NBA TV relayed video of Harden's complete remarks:

On a more micro level, Harden was in an uncharacteristic funk from start to finish. All told, the MVP candidate scored 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting while committing six turnovers.

As a result of those struggles, the Rockets sputtered their way to a season-low 75 points as they watched the Spurs set up a Western Conference Finals showdown against the Golden State Warriors.

Now Harden and the Rockets will head back to the drawing board as they attempt to make amends for Thursday's slip-up and make a run toward the Larry O'Brien Trophy.