    Warriors vs. Spurs Western Conference Finals Schedule, TV Info Announced

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2017

    San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) drives against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in San Antonio. Golden State won 110-98. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
    Darren Abate/Associated Press

    The Western Conference Finals are officially set following the San Antonio Spurs' 114-75 Game 6 win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night at Toyota Center. 

    Now, the Spurs will attempt to knock off the top-seeded Golden State Warriors with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line. 

    That series will tip off Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET, according to the Bay Area News Group's Anthony Slater

    2017 Western Conference Finals Schedule
    GameDateMatchupTime (ET)TV
    Game 1Sunday, May 14San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors3:30 p.m.ABC
    Game 2Tuesday, May 16San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors9 p.m.ESPN
    Game 3Saturday, May 20Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs9 p.m.ESPN
    Game 4Monday, May 22Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs9 p.m.ESPN
    Game 5*Wednesday, May 24San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors9 p.m.ESPN
    Game 6*Friday, May 26Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs9 p.m.ESPN
    Game 7*Sunday, May 28San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors9 p.m.ESPN
    For the Spurs, a Sunday start means they'll enjoy two full days off before hitting the hardwood again. The Warriors, meanwhile, will return to the court May 14 for the first time since Monday's Game 4 triumph over the Utah Jazz

    The Warriors, though, can't try coasting out of the gate considering the Spurs won the season series 2-1 and are 5-5 against the defending Western Conference champions over the last three seasons, per ESPN Stats & Info.  

    Warriors-Spurs Season Series
    DateMatchupResult
    October 25San Antonio Spurs @ Golden State WarriorsSpurs 129, Warriors 100
    March 11Golden State Warriors @ San Antonio SpursSpurs 107, Warriors 85
    March 29Golden State Warriors @ San Antonio SpursWarriors 110, Spurs 98

    But if the Spurs want to pull off a stunner, they'll need a healthy Kawhi Leonard—who missed Game 6 due to a sprained ankleat their disposal.

    To this point in the postseason, the Spurs have outscored opponents by 9.3 points per 100 possessions with Leonard on the floor, according to NBA.com's lineup data. But when he sits, that mark plummets eight points. 

    And with San Antonio already down a starter in Tony Parker (quad), the Spurs simply can't afford to be even more banged up entering what figures to be a tense series with the Dubs. 