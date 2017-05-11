Warriors vs. Spurs Western Conference Finals Schedule, TV Info Announced

Darren Abate/Associated Press

The Western Conference Finals are officially set following the San Antonio Spurs' 114-75 Game 6 win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night at Toyota Center.

Now, the Spurs will attempt to knock off the top-seeded Golden State Warriors with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.

That series will tip off Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET, according to the Bay Area News Group's Anthony Slater:



2017 Western Conference Finals Schedule Game Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Game 1 Sunday, May 14 San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors 3:30 p.m. ABC Game 2 Tuesday, May 16 San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors 9 p.m. ESPN Game 3 Saturday, May 20 Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs 9 p.m. ESPN Game 4 Monday, May 22 Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs 9 p.m. ESPN Game 5* Wednesday, May 24 San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors 9 p.m. ESPN Game 6* Friday, May 26 Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs 9 p.m. ESPN Game 7* Sunday, May 28 San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors 9 p.m. ESPN Anthony Slater on Twitter; * denotes if necessary

For the Spurs, a Sunday start means they'll enjoy two full days off before hitting the hardwood again. The Warriors, meanwhile, will return to the court May 14 for the first time since Monday's Game 4 triumph over the Utah Jazz.

The Warriors, though, can't try coasting out of the gate considering the Spurs won the season series 2-1 and are 5-5 against the defending Western Conference champions over the last three seasons, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Warriors-Spurs Season Series Date Matchup Result October 25 San Antonio Spurs @ Golden State Warriors Spurs 129, Warriors 100 March 11 Golden State Warriors @ San Antonio Spurs Spurs 107, Warriors 85 March 29 Golden State Warriors @ San Antonio Spurs Warriors 110, Spurs 98

But if the Spurs want to pull off a stunner, they'll need a healthy Kawhi Leonard—who missed Game 6 due to a sprained ankle—at their disposal.

To this point in the postseason, the Spurs have outscored opponents by 9.3 points per 100 possessions with Leonard on the floor, according to NBA.com's lineup data. But when he sits, that mark plummets eight points.

And with San Antonio already down a starter in Tony Parker (quad), the Spurs simply can't afford to be even more banged up entering what figures to be a tense series with the Dubs.