Tim Tebow Promotion Has Been Discussed by Mets, Likely to Wait Until Midseason

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

The New York Mets will likely wait until midseason to consider promoting Tim Tebow up through their minor league system, the New York Post's Mike Puma reported Thursday.

Tebow is batting .250 with two home runs and 11 RBI through 28 games with the Single-A Columbia Fireflies. He's also slugging .370 with a .330 on-base percentage.

While the former Heisman Trophy winner's overall numbers leave a lot to be desired, he appears to be finding a comfort zone at the plate. He has a .327/.413/.436 slash line in his last 15 games.

"He has been able to get his foot down on time, working on his timing, and it is finally paying off," Fireflies manager Jose Leger said in April, per the State's Lou Bezjak. "He is more consistent. When you get a couple hits and find that rhythm at the plate, your confidence also grows. That is what has been happening."

In the event the Mets promote Tebow, he'd likely head to the St. Lucie Mets, the franchise's High-A affiliate in the Florida State League.