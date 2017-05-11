Colin Kaepernick's Adviser Says 3 Teams Have Inquired About QB in Free Agency

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Harry Edwards, who has served as an adviser to free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, told USA Today's Jarrett Bell three NFL teams have contacted him since March about possibly signing Kaepernick.

"They've asked, 'Can he play? Does he want to play?'" Edwards said. "The last question I can’t answer. The first question, absolutely. If Kaep makes up his mind, he wouldn't only go in and make a team, he'd put pressure on somebody to start."

Kaepernick's continued wait to sign with a new team has perplexed some NFL fans, leading some to question whether teams are effectively blackballing him for his outspoken activism on social issues. The San Jose Mercury News' Tim Kawakami argued as much after the Arizona Cardinals announced they signed Blaine Gabbert.

While Kaepernick will never again be the player he was in 2012 and 2013—when he appeared to be helping to revolutionize the quarterback position—there's little case to be made that he'd be a worse signing than Gabbert.

Pre-Snap Reads' Cian Fahey compared the performance of the two from last year:

The MMQB's Albert Breer said Tuesday a team hasn't signed Kaepernick because "he's not considered a starting-caliber player by any NFL evaluator anymore," which is a fair assessment. However, Kawakami pointed out two players who found new homes despite not being starting-caliber QBs:

Edwards said he thinks Kaepernick's activism has impacted his chances of continuing his NFL career but added he expects the 29-year-old will get another opportunity: "I don't think there's any question that there are some owners who wouldn't have him in the league, much less on their team. But I fully expect one [team to sign him], because it's in the best interest of the league to have him on a team."