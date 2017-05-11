Jeff Hornacek Says Kristaps Porzingis Will Remain on Knicks Despite Trade Rumors

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

New York Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek believes he will have Kristaps Porzingis at his disposal next season.

"There's no doubt in my mind he'll be on the roster," the coach said Thursday, per Al Iannazzone of Newsday.

Iannazzone noted Porzingis "skipped his end-of-season exit meeting out of frustration over the direction of the franchise."

Hornacek also commented on Porzingis' decision to miss the meeting, "It would've been a great opportunity to talk about what he sees, but we figure it's a long summer. We'll end up talking to him, and all that stuff coming into next year will be fine."

This comes after Ian Begley of ESPN.com reported a number of teams reached out to the Knicks about a potential trade when Porzingis skipped the meeting.

Porzingis also generated buzz when he tweeted about the Los Angeles Clippers in a post that he later deleted.

Porzingis said his account was hacked, but Begley reported the big man's brother, certified agent Janis Porzingis, said Porzingis wants to stay in the Big Apple but wishes the team would generate a more conducive environment for long-term winning.

Porzingis is just 21 years old and averaged 18.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this season. He would figure to be a building block as the team strives to turn things around following four straight losing seasons, but there have been plenty of off-court headlines surrounding him this offseason.