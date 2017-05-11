    Frank Mason III Asked How He Would Want to Die by Team at NBA Draft Combine

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2017

    KANSAS CITY, MO - MARCH 25: Frank Mason III #0 of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts in the second half against the Oregon Ducks during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at Sprint Center on March 25, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Former Kansas Jayhawks guard and reigning Wooden Award winner Frank Mason III was asked how he would want to die during an interview at the NBA Draft Combine.  

    Speaking to ESPN (h/t WIBW-TV's Chris Lilly), Mason detailed his answer to the odd question: 

    Mason wasn't the only one who encountered strange lines of questioning during the interview process. 

    According to the Dallas Morning NewsEddie Sefko, Creighton Bluejays big man Justin Patton said he was asked: "When you come to a yellow light, do you speed up or slow down?" 

    Patton responded by telling the interviewee it "depends where I'm going." 

    Those questions were made public a day after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted that one prospect said his college team "didn't really have any rules" in response to a question asking if he violated the program's policies.  