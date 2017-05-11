Frank Mason III Asked How He Would Want to Die by Team at NBA Draft Combine

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Former Kansas Jayhawks guard and reigning Wooden Award winner Frank Mason III was asked how he would want to die during an interview at the NBA Draft Combine.

Speaking to ESPN (h/t WIBW-TV's Chris Lilly), Mason detailed his answer to the odd question:

Mason wasn't the only one who encountered strange lines of questioning during the interview process.

According to the Dallas Morning News' Eddie Sefko, Creighton Bluejays big man Justin Patton said he was asked: "When you come to a yellow light, do you speed up or slow down?"

Patton responded by telling the interviewee it "depends where I'm going."

Those questions were made public a day after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted that one prospect said his college team "didn't really have any rules" in response to a question asking if he violated the program's policies.