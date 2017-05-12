    NASCAR at Kansas City 2017: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule, More

    Chris RolingFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2017

    Ricky Stenhouse Jr. leads NASCAR into Saturday's event in Kansas City.
    The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series takes a sense of unpredictably into Saturday night underneath the bright lights of Kansas Speedway at the Go Bowling 400.

    After the usual suspects dominated Victory Lane for a few weeks, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. crashed the party less than a week ago with a checkered flag in Talladega.

    On a short turnaround, this night race feels like it could be another borderline random affair in which someone nobody expects could swoop in and steal an automatic bid. It certainly wouldn't be a massive shock, though regulars such as Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson have won this event in recent years.

    Likely still reeling from the surprise in Talladega, fans have something else to look forward to on Saturday night as NASCAR once again trots out its best in an exciting new format.

            

    Viewing Details

    Where: Kansas Speedway

    When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET

    Watch: Fox Sports 1

    Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

    Tickets: ScoreBig.com

                

    Go Bowling 400

    1Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
    2Dale Earnhardt Jr.
    3Brad Keselowski
    4Matt Kenseth
    5Trevor Bayne
    6Kevin Harvick
    7Daniel Suarez
    8Chase Elliott
    9Paul Menard
    10Kyle Busch
    11Denny Hamlin
    12Joey Logano
    13Martin Truex Jr.
    14Erik Jones
    15Kurt Busch
    16Ryan Blaney
    17Clint Boyer
    18Austin Dillon
    19Kasey Kahne
    20Ryan Newman
    21Kyle Larson
    22Aric Almirola
    23Jamie McMurray
    24Michael McDowell
    25Landon Cassill
    26Matt DiBenedetto
    27AJ Allmendinger
    28Ty Dillon
    29David Ragan
    30Jimmie Johnson
    31Danica Patrick
    32Brendan Gaughan
    33Reed Sorenson
    34Chris Buescher
    35Elliott Sadler
    36Corey LaJoie
    37Gray Gaulding
    38, 39, 40Cole Whitt, Joey Gase, Jeffrey Earnhardt
    Note: Qualifying to set lineup is Friday.

    2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Standings

    RKDRIVERPOINTSWINS
    1Brad Keselowski3672
    2Jimmie Johnson3052
    3Kyle Larson4281
    4Martin Truex Jr.3741
    5Ricky Stenhouse Jr.2501
    6Ryan Newman2371
    7Kurt Busch2271
    8Chase Elliott3530
    9Jamie McMurray3180
    10Joey Logano3181
    11Kevin Harvick3090
    12Clint Bowyer2890
    13Kyle Busch2770
    14Denny Hamlin2670
    15Ryan Blaney2400
    16Trevor Bayne2230
    Drivers to Watch

    Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

    TALLADEGA, AL - MAY 07: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the #17 Fifth Third Bank Ford, celebrates wnning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on May 7, 2017 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
    Chris Graythen/Getty Images

    It doesn't get much better than watching a driver get the first win of his career. 

    At one point, Stenhouse had many chatting about his status as the sport's next big thing thanks to wins on the Xfinity circuit. But the Roush Fenway Racing driver fell flat to start his career, going winless over his first 157 races.

    Stenhouse came up clutch in No. 158, dueling down the stretch with the aforementioned Johnson before taking the checkered flag. 

    "I'd never been in that position," Stenhouse said, according to USA Today's Mike Hembree. "I didn't know what I needed to do. I had pushed (Jimmie) Johnson on the restart before and was hoping he'd return the favor, and he did. It's awesome to finally finish it off."

    Now that he knows what to do, fans have to start wondering if Stenhouse can put on more strong performances. The proverbial monkey is off his back, but does the momentum in Talladega translate? 

    It's impossible to say, but Stenhouse has cobbled together three consecutive top-10 finishes, so maybe he's adapting to the new format better than some.

          

    Joey Logano

    TALLADEGA, AL - MAY 07: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, pits during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on May 7, 2017 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)
    Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

    Talk about a wild two weeks for Joey Logano.

    Logano won in Richmond two weeks ago. Great, as he needed a win after only missing on one top-10 performance.

    One problem—NASCAR hit him with a L1-level penalty and decided the win didn't count toward the Chase.

    Logano then turned around and finished 32nd in Talladega last week, only his second finish outside the top 10 this year (both of which have been 30th or worse).

    To top it all off, this is the place where Logano and Matt Kenseth kicked off one of the sport's most notable feuds, as noted by NASCAR on NBC:

    This week feels like a turning point in Logano's season. He has a win that doesn't count, so he's going to need to shake off the sluggish ways and rebuild some of the impressive momentum he had to start the season.

    If all this weren't enough, Logano slotted 38th in this event last year, the middle leg of a three-race trek in which he didn't place better than 22nd. He seems dangerous in the new format this season, but he has a lot to overcome if he wants to avoid another rough stretch.

            

    Kyle Busch

    TALLADEGA, AL - MAY 07: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Skittles Red White & Blue Toyota, races during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on May 7, 2017 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)
    Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

    On the opposite end of the spectrum from Logano is Kyle Busch, who seems on his way out of a slump. 

    Busch, the most recent driver to win this event, had finishes of 15th, 35th and 16th before landing third in Talladega. One of the sport's best stories over the past few years, Busch simply hasn't been able to find his footing in a consistency department so far, finishing outside of the top 10 three races in a row, in it for three more races, and now outside again for three more before last week.

    Now would be a great time for Busch to get his first checkered flag of the year. He's certainly of the opinion he should have at least one to his name so far, as he told the Associated Press (via FoxSports.com).

    "We legitimately had a shot to win five races this year, in my mind. We've been in a position or had a shot to win five different times this year and we just haven't been able to close the deal. That's the most frustrating thing for us. We haven't been able to get to victory lane," Busch said.

    In a way, Busch getting a win would be great for the sport. All the unexpected names capitalizing on the new format this year is great, but the Chase needs normal heavyweights like Busch for the sheer entertainment value.

    It's hard to imagine Busch fails to get a win this year—but this weekend might be one of his best bets.

         

