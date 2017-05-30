CJ Miles Reportedly to Decline Pacers Contract Option, Will Test Free Agency

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

CJ Miles will decline a chance to remain with the Indiana Pacers for the 2017-18 season.

According to ESPN.com's Chris Haynes, Miles will opt not to pick up his $4.8 million player option for the 2017-18 season.

As a result, Miles will now become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

The swingman played for the Utah Jazz from the 2005-06 season through the 2011-12 campaign and the Cleveland Cavaliers the next two seasons. He was a member of the Pacers the last three seasons and averaged double-digit scoring all three years despite doing it just twice at his previous stops.

Miles' ability to stretch the floor was never more apparent than 2016-17 when he averaged 10.7 points per game and shot a career-best 41.3 percent from three-point range, taking advantage of openings created by Paul George's penetration and tendency to attract multiple defenders.

Miles is also versatile enough to play shooting guard or small forward on both ends of the floor and should attract plenty of attention on the market after his 2016-17 performance.

As a 30-year-old with 34 postseason games under his belt, he can serve as a veteran leader with shooting touch for whoever signs him following this move.