Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. PPV May Exceed 1 Million Sales

JOHN GURZINSKI/Getty Images

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez dominated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in their Saturday fight and reportedly sparked impressive pay-per-view numbers in the process.

Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports reported Thursday the pay-per-view sales may exceed 1 million when all the numbers are tabulated. Iole cited industry sources, who said the total has already exceeded 900,000.

Iole pointed out Alvarez's two 2016 fights (against Amir Khan and Liam Smith) didn't reach 1 million combined pay-per-view sales, making this feat all the more notable.

What's more, the bout drew an arena-record 20,510 fans to Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena, per Iole. That means plenty of people saw all three judges award Alvarez the victory as he consistently landed more punches than Chavez and avoided his opponent's best blows.

"Without getting into specific numbers, the huge demand for this fight—whether it was at the T-Mobile Arena, on HBO or through Golden Boy's online pay-per-view—is proof-positive that Canelo is the most popular fighter in our sport, and it's not even close," Golden Boy spokesman Stefan Friedman said, per Iole.

Alvarez's popularity and boxing skills will be put to the test on Sept. 16 when he squares off with IBF/WBA/WBC middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin.