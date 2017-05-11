Mike Trout Returns vs. Tigers After 5-Game Absence Due to Hamstring Injury

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Mike Trout will return to the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night following a five-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

According to the team's official Twitter account, Trout will be the Angels' designated hitter and bat third against the Detroit Tigers.

Trout was sidelined due to discomfort in his left hamstring, and he proceeded to miss two games against the Houston Astros as well as the Angels' entire three-game set versus the Oakland A's.

During that stretch, Los Angeles went 2-3.

Now the Angels will welcome the reigning American League MVP back to the diamond with open arms as he looks to pick up where he left off at the plate.

Through 30 games this season, Trout is slashing .355/.446/.700 with a league-leading 220 OPS+, eight home runs and 21 RBI.

Stats courtesy of Baseball-Reference.com.