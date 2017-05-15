Each NFL Team's Most Dangerous New Weapon

1 of 32

Matt York/Associated Press

One day, athletic wide receiver Chad Williams—a rookie third-round pick who caught 90 passes for 1,337 yards and 11 touchdowns at Grambling State in 2016—might emerge as the top weapon among the current group of new Arizona Cardinals recruits. But Williams needs some time, and Larry Fitzgerald, J.J. Nelson and John Brown should hog most of the reps in the Arizona receiving corps in 2017.

Haason Reddick—the linebacker Arizona chose with the No. 13 overall pick—is a stronger candidate to make an impact in the immediate future. He had 10.5 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss as a senior at Temple last season, and there might be room for him with 2016 starter Kevin Minter and depth outside linebacker Alex Okafor both gone.

Reddick's stock skyrocketed ahead of the draft after he tore it up at the combine, and the Cardinals must have fallen in love. They likely wouldn't have used a top-15 pick on him unless they planned on using him fairly early in his career.

Don't be surprised if the 22-year-old flashes his top-notch athleticism with some impact plays in 2017.