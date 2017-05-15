Each NFL Team's Most Dangerous New WeaponMay 15, 2017
Each NFL Team's Most Dangerous New Weapon
Thirty-one of the NFL's 32 teams fell short of winning the Super Bowl in 2016, and thus they spent the first part of the 2017 offseason restocking.
The one team that did reach the mountaintop also wasn't satisfied, which is why the New England Patriots likewise did plenty of wheeling and dealing this spring.
With the bulk of free agency and the draft out of the way, here's a look at the most dangerous new weapon on every NFL roster.
Arizona Cardinals: LB Haason Reddick
One day, athletic wide receiver Chad Williams—a rookie third-round pick who caught 90 passes for 1,337 yards and 11 touchdowns at Grambling State in 2016—might emerge as the top weapon among the current group of new Arizona Cardinals recruits. But Williams needs some time, and Larry Fitzgerald, J.J. Nelson and John Brown should hog most of the reps in the Arizona receiving corps in 2017.
Haason Reddick—the linebacker Arizona chose with the No. 13 overall pick—is a stronger candidate to make an impact in the immediate future. He had 10.5 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss as a senior at Temple last season, and there might be room for him with 2016 starter Kevin Minter and depth outside linebacker Alex Okafor both gone.
Reddick's stock skyrocketed ahead of the draft after he tore it up at the combine, and the Cardinals must have fallen in love. They likely wouldn't have used a top-15 pick on him unless they planned on using him fairly early in his career.
Don't be surprised if the 22-year-old flashes his top-notch athleticism with some impact plays in 2017.
Atlanta Falcons: DE Takkarist McKinley
With the league's top-scoring offense and a defense with young talent at all three levels, the reigning NFC champion Atlanta Falcons didn't have a lot of roster holes to address this offseason. They did upgrade their defensive line by adding two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dontari Poe in free agency and high-motor former UCLA pass-rusher Takkarist McKinley in the first round of the draft.
The massive-but-nimble Poe can be a force inside, but McKinley has a chance to be a much larger threat with his ears pinned back as a rotational defensive end.
The 21-year-old had 10 sacks and 18 tackles for loss as a senior in the Pac-12 last year. An Atlanta pass rush that ranked 26th in football with a sack rate of 4.9 last season will appreciate his relentlessness.
Atlanta linebacker Vic Beasley led the NFL with 15.5 sacks in 2016, but no other Falcon had more than five. Look for Beasley and McKinley to team up and become a fearsome duo in 2017.
Baltimore Ravens: RB Danny Woodhead
Considering how quiet the Baltimore Ravens were in free agency, the natural assumption might be that first-round pick Marlon Humphrey is in line to become their most dangerous new arrival in 2017. But the 20-year-old cornerback had just two interceptions last year at Alabama, and he'll have to fight to take reps away from Jimmy Smith, Brandon Carr and Tavon Young as a rookie.
Instead, running back Danny Woodhead could emerge as a surprisingly large factor in the Baltimore offense.
The passing-downs specialist had 80 receptions for 755 yards while scoring nine touchdowns from scrimmage with the Chargers in 2015, and he was averaging 6.0 yards per touch before a torn ACL abruptly ended his 2016 campaign in Week 2. Despite his injury, Baltimore general manager Ozzie Newsome felt strongly enough about the 32-year-old to give him a three-year, $8.8 million deal in March.
Woodhead is a unique offensive weapon, and the Ravens have room for him to play a large role in the backfield. Don't sleep on him.
Buffalo Bills: WR Zay Jones
With veteran receivers Robert Woods, Marquise Goodwin and Justin Hunter all walking as free agents and top wideout Sammy Watkins gaining a reputation as injury-prone as he recovers from foot surgery, the Buffalo Bills flipped a pair of Day 2 draft picks to acquire East Carolina wide receiver Zay Jones.
That indicates they're looking for Jones to play a large role right off the bat, and the 22-year-old should be ready.
Jones caught an NCAA-record 158 passes for 1,746 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior in 2016, and he had 399 receptions during his four years with the Pirates. That production alone is hard to ignore, and it makes it easy to envision him coming up big immediately in the slot for quarterback Tyrod Taylor.
Carolina Panthers: WR Curtis Samuel
This is basically a toss-up. Nobody can predict at this point whether Curtis Samuel—an absurdly fast jack-of-all-trades back/receiver drafted in Round 2—or first-round jack-of-all-trades back/receiver Christian McCaffrey will play a larger role in 2017 and beyond. McCaffrey is the higher-rated prospect, but Samuel's 4.3 speed might make him more of a threat in the slot right off the bat.
"They're going to use me primarily as a slot receiver—that's why they're bringing me in there," Samuel told Max Henson of Panthers.com last month. "They feel like I can help the team a lot."
Philly Brown was the Panthers' slot receiver last season, but he and veteran Ted Ginn are both gone, which means Samuel could play a huge role immediately. They'll find places to put McCaffrey as well, but veteran back Jonathan Stewart remains the top dog in the backfield for now.
Chicago Bears: WR Markus Wheaton
Rather than elaborating here with words, a crying face emoji might best suffice.
The Chicago Bears are clearly rebuilding on offense. Since they didn't add any major weapons on defense this offseason, it comes down to veteran wide receivers Markus Wheaton and Kendall Wright and their two new quarterbacks, Mike Glennon and Mitchell Trubisky.
One day, Trubisky—the No. 2 overall pick out of North Carolina—will likely become the most dangerous player from that group. But he'll enter the season backing up Glennon, who has thrown just 11 passes the last two years and has a sub-60 career completion percentage.
One is a project, the other is stopgap.
Chicago wisely signed Wheaton and Wright to relatively cheap one-year deals. Either could emerge as a solid contributor in the slot (especially with Eddie Royal gone), but Wheaton is only a year removed from a 749-yard campaign in Pittsburgh. Wright is a year older and has barely reached the 400-yard mark during each of the past two seasons.
Wheaton still has the speed and the skill set to be a playmaker. We'll see whether he can deliver on that in a new setting.
Cincinnati Bengals: RB Joe Mixon
The Cincinnati Bengals used the No. 9 overall pick on wide receiver John Ross, who broke Chris Johnson's NFL Scouting Combine record with a 4.22-second 40-yard dash. The Washington product also has stellar hands and is coming off a 17-touchdown season in the Pac-12.
But A.J. Green is still the big cheese in that receiving corps, and Ross will have to fight for reps and catches with Green, Brandon LaFell and Tyler Boyd. It won't be easy, especially considering how slowly the Bengals often bring rookies along.
Rookie running back Joe Mixon faces that same challenge, but he might have a better chance to excel early in the Cincinnati backfield. Lead back Jeremy Hill is coming off back-to-back awful seasons, veteran Giovani Bernard will spend the summer recovering from a torn ACL and the underrated Rex Burkhead left in free agency.
Mixon, who possesses first-round talent and has the versatility to make a huge impact as a receiver, dropped to Cincinnati in Round 2 because of off-field troubles. But the Bengals love to bring in guys like that, and this one has a chance to earn the starting job by Week 1.
Cleveland Browns: DE Myles Garrett
The Cleveland Browns added several weapons this offseason, and you could make arguments for wildly athletic first-round tight end David Njoku, versatile first-round safety Jabrill Peppers or physically imposing second-round quarterback DeShone Kizer.
But let's be real: No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett has the best chance to make a major impact from the get-go in Cleveland.
"I don't have a player comparison for what I just saw," a defensive coordinator told The MMQB's Robert Klemko regarding the former Texas A&M defensive end's performance at the combine. "He looked like Wolverine."
Garrett weighed in at 272 pounds and ran a 4.64-second 40. He also ranked in the top three at his position at the bench press (33 reps of 225 pounds), the vertical jump (41 inches) and the broad jump (10'8").
After three years as a dominant starter in the SEC, he's ready to play a major role immediately.
Dallas Cowboys: DE Taco Charlton
Handcuffed by a lack of salary-cap space, the Dallas Cowboys didn't add any major weapons on the free-agent market. But Dallas did spend its first-round pick on an NFL-ready pass-rusher in Taco Charlton, who should help boost a defense in desperate need of more playmakers.
The Cowboys ranked 19th in the NFL with a sack rate of 5.4 and 25th with a Pro Football Focus pass-rushing grade of minus-13.8 last season. Their four most active edge-rushers—Tyrone Crawford, Jack Crawford, Benson Mayowa and Demarcus Lawrence—were held to a combined 15 sacks.
Charlton, who had 9.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss as a senior at Michigan in 2016, should thus have a chance to play a large role immediately.
Last offseason, the Cowboys added two key offensive weapons in quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott. They're set on that side of the ball. On defense, though, Charlton makes them better up front.
Denver Broncos: WR Carlos Henderson
Were you expecting to see two-time All-Pro running back Jamaal Charles here? No chance. Coming off three knee procedures in a two-year span, Charles is probably toast. Instead of a 30-year-old who has carried the ball just 83 times over the last two seasons combined, we're going with Carlos Henderson, an explosive third-round pick out of Louisiana Tech.
Henderson is coming off a ridiculous season in which he scored 21 touchdowns while amassing 1,668 yards from scrimmage in Conference USA.
He probably shouldn't be expected to play a large role in a passing game that will again rely heavily on top receivers Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, but he could get work early in the slot. He should at least make an impact on special teams after scoring two touchdowns on kick returns last season.
Detroit Lions: CB Teez Tabor
Detroit Lions first-round pick Jarrad Davis is a talented and rangy linebacker who might earn a starting job this summer. Their second-round pick, Teez Tabor, is a blatantly flawed and disturbingly slow cornerback who won't likely earn a starting job this summer.
And yet, the latter stands out as the most dangerous new weapon in Detroit, primarily because of his playmaking potential. He had nine interceptions, 10 tackles for loss and four sacks during his three years at Florida, scoring three defensive touchdowns in his last two seasons alone.
Tabor bombed ahead of the draft with a 4.62-second 40-yard dash and a 31-inch vertical at the combine, but his tape tells a different story. Don't be surprised if he starts stealing reps from D.J. Hayden or Nevin Lawson early, or if he begins making impact plays soon after doing so.
Green Bay Packers: TE Martellus Bennett
The Green Bay Packers lost tight end Jared Cook in free agency, but a team that usually remains quiet during the offseason managed to upgrade with the addition of Martellus Bennett.
The 30-year-old is coming off a 701-yard, seven-touchdown season in New England despite serving as Rob Gronkowski's backup for most of October and November. He had three 100-yard games for the Super Bowl champion Patriots, and he ranked fourth among 124 receivers and tight ends who were targeted at least 50 times with a reception rate of 75.3 percent.
The Packers added three running backs in the draft, but Ty Montgomery remains the starter for now. They added big cornerback Kevin King with their top pick in the draft, but he may need some time and isn't guaranteed a large role.
Bennett, however, has a chance to become one of Aaron Rodgers' favorite targets. He made the Pro Bowl in 2014, and he just might get back there this season.
Houston Texans: QB Deshaun Watson
Despite drafting Clemson signal-caller Deshaun Watson 12th overall, the Houston Texans insist Tom Savage is their starting quarterback for the time being.
"I don't know if people believe us," general manager Rick Smith said soon after the draft, per ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop, "but we're comfortable with Tom Savage as our quarterback."
It's possible rookie running back D'Onta Foreman—a third-round pick who rushed for 2,028 yards and 15 touchdowns last year at Texas—makes a larger impact early in relief of Lamar Miller and Alfred Blue. But he's not at the top of that depth chart, and it's only a matter of time before Watson gets a shot.
You don't trade two first-round picks to acquire a quarterback who you plan on keeping on the sideline for an entire season, especially when Tom freakin' Savage is your "starter." And Watson was a big-game performer at Clemson, where he completed 67.0 percent of his passes and averaged 7.9 yards per attempt before walking away a national champion in 2016.
Watson has star potential, as well as the ability to change Houston's offense in 2017.
Indianapolis Colts: S Malik Hooker
While the Indianapolis Colts offense doesn't look much different now than it did last season, the defense received a makeover in March and April. New general manager Chris Ballard signed veterans Jabaal Sheard, Johnathan Hankins, John Simon, Margus Hunt, Barkevious Mingo, Sean Spence and Al Woods in free agency.
But their top new weapon might actually be rookie safety Malik Hooker, whom they drafted 15th overall.
The playmaking center fielder underwent shoulder and sports hernia surgeries in January, but Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star reports he believes he'll be ready for training camp.
That's good news for a Colts defense that had just 17 takeaways last season, because the Ohio State product has a chance to start from the get-go in that secondary. He's coming off a seven-interception, three-touchdown season as a sophomore.
Jacksonville Jaguars: RB Leonard Fournette
Shocking, right?
Las Vegas thinks Fournette has the best shot at winning Offensive Rookie of the Year next season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it's hard to debate that. The No. 4 overall pick out of LSU is built to dominate at any level and comes from a program that should have him ready to do so immediately in 2017, as he averaged 6.2 yards per carry during his three years in the SEC.
The Jags did add three defensive starters—defensive end Calais Campbell, cornerback A.J. Bouye and safety Barry Church—in free agency, but there's little doubt that Fournette will immediately become the most dangerous weapon on the team.
Kansas City Chiefs: DT Bennie Logan
Your mind naturally goes first to rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes II here, but there's a chance the raw Texas Tech product fails to supplant veteran Alex Smith in 2017. Instead, because the Kansas City Chiefs have been largely quiet this offseason, their top free-agent acquisition in defensive tackle Bennie Logan stands out here.
A regular starter with the Philadelphia Eagles for much of the last four years, the 27-year-old ranked as the 11th-best run-stopping defensive tackle in the league in 2015, per Pro Football Focus. He also forced a pair of fumbles and had 2.5 sacks in 2016.
Logan isn't a sexy pick, but the Chiefs were in good shape entering the offseason after a 12-win campaign. For a cap-strapped team, Logan is an adequate replacement for departed veteran Dontari Poe.
Los Angeles Chargers: WR Mike Williams
The Los Angeles Chargers weren't busy in free agency, but they used the No. 7 overall pick on wide receiver Mike Williams, who caught 98 passes and scored 11 touchdowns at Clemson in 2016.
Williams has the ideal combination of size (6'4", 218 pounds), speed (he ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash at Clemson's pro day, according to NFL.com's Gil Brandt) and experience to contribute as an impact player from the get-go. And he should have that opportunity in an offense lacking top-flight receivers beyond the oft-injured Keenan Allen, who is still recovering from a torn ACL.
Look for Day 2 draft picks Forrest Lamp and Dan Feeney to play big roles early, but guards aren't really "weapons." Williams, though, is dangerous. Expect quarterback Philip Rivers to take advantage of that.
Los Angeles Rams: WR Robert Woods
Despite not having a first-round draft pick this year, the Los Angeles Rams still got better on paper by adding left tackle Andrew Whitworth, cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman and defensive end Connor Barwin in free agency. Second-round pick Gerald Everett could also have a chance to make an impact at tight end.
But the only real weapon they brought in was wide receiver Robert Woods, who signed a five-year, $39 million contract and will likely serve as the top target for second-year quarterback Jared Goff immediately.
Woods has his moments. The 25-year-old reeled in 10 catches for 162 yards in Seattle this past season, and he was a second-round pick just four years ago because of the damage he did during his three years at USC. There are times when he looks like a budding star, but there are also times—a lot of 'em—when you forget he's on the field.
For Goff's sake, Woods better have more of the former than the latter in 2017.
Miami Dolphins: DE Charles Harris
Defensive end Charles Harris had 18.5 tackles for loss at Missouri in 2015 and followed that up with a nine-sack campaign in 2016. Combined with good tape, that was enough for the Miami Dolphins to draft him 22nd overall last month.
They also have a glaring hole opposite Cameron Wake at the defensive end position.
The Dolphins did trade for veteran pass-rusher William Hayes in March, but Harris has far more upside on the edge and should at least get plenty of opportunities as a situational rusher. Next to Wake and Pro Bowler Ndamukong Suh, don't be surprised if he excels right away in that role.
Regardless, he and Hayes likely have better chances of making a major impact than new tight end Julius Thomas, who earned two trips to the Pro Bowl in Denver but was an utter disappointment during his two seasons with the Jaguars.
Minnesota Vikings: RB Dalvin Cook
A second-round steal for the Minnesota Vikings, Cook rushed for 3,456 yards, averaged 6.7 yards per carry and scored 40 touchdowns from scrimmage during his two full seasons as a starter at Florida State. He's an explosive home-run hitter with a nice combination of vision, patience and speed, and that resume indicates he can contribute right away.
With future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson now in New Orleans, Cook should have a chance to do just that.
The Vikes signed veteran Latavius Murray in March, but he's likely more of a platoon back after averaging 4.0 yards per carry each of the past two seasons in Oakland. He and Cook will work together to revive a running game that averaged a league-low 3.2 yards per carry and 75.3 rushing yards per game last season.
Cook's ceiling is considerably higher than Murray's, though, and Minnesota didn't add any other notable weapons this offseason.
New England Patriots: WR Brandin Cooks
As mentioned in the introduction, even the defending champs weren't satisfied this offseason.
In March, the New England Patriots acquired two new starters in wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. They also replaced tight end Martellus Bennett with the talented Dwayne Allen and signed Rex Burkhead to fill out their backfield. And in April, New England signed enticing restricted free-agent back Mike Gillislee away from the division-rival Bills before adding intriguing pass-rusher Derek Rivers in the draft.
All of those guys could make an impact in 2017, but none pose as large a threat to New England's opponents as wide receiver Brandin Cooks—a 23-year-old deep threat coming off back-to-back 1,100-yard, eight-plus-touchdown seasons in New Orleans.
Acquired along with a fourth-round pick in exchange for a first- and third-rounder, Cooks—a former first-round pick himself—will likely be an every-down receiver alongside Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan. And he dropped just eight passes on 239 targets over the last two seasons combined, per Pro Football Focus, so he's unlikely to land in the doghouse of head coach Bill Belichick.
New Orleans Saints: WR Ted Ginn
With all due respect to Adrian Peterson, Ted Ginn has a chance to do more damage than any other newbie slated to suit up for the New Orleans Saints in 2017.
Peterson turned 32 in March, which is ancient for a running back. He's also coming off a major knee injury, and he averaged only 2.9 yards per carry across his past nine games. Peterson has defied large odds before, so he could still churn out a huge season, but it's a long shot as he fights for snaps with veteran Mark Ingram and rookie third-round pick Alvin Kamara.
Instead, check out Ginn. The 10-year vet is by no means a superstar, but he has home run ability and is coming off back-to-back 700-yard seasons in Carolina. He scored 14 touchdowns despite starting just 21 games during that stretch, and he's going to have a lot of opportunities to do damage in place of the departed Cooks.
Yeah, Michael Thomas, Brandon Coleman and Willie Snead are still there. But quarterback Drew Brees loves to spread the ball around, and so Ginn will likely make some big plays during NFC South shootouts in 2017.
New York Giants: WR Brandon Marshall
The New York Giants spent approximately $8.6 trillion upgrading their defense last offseason, leading to a relatively quiet foray into the free-agent market this year. With the majority of their main pieces already in place, they did, however, add two new pass-catchers for quarterback Eli Manning to target.
The first was veteran wideout Brandon Marshall, who they signed to a two-year, $11 million contract in March. The second was tight end Evan Engram, who they drafted in the first round in April.
Engram could require some time to develop, and the Giants don't typically push their rookies, so Marshall is likely to do more damage immediately. He's low on tire tread at the age of 33, but the six-time Pro Bowler is only a year removed from a 1,502-yard, 14-touchdown campaign with the Jets.
Even while struggling in a bad offense last year, Marshall still had 788 yards in 15 games. This coming season, he should play a big role opposite superstar Odell Beckham Jr. in a much better offense.
New York Jets: S Jamal Adams
We'd love to give you someone outside the box for the rebuilding New York Jets, but top free-agent addition Morris Claiborne has just four interceptions in five seasons, rookie tight end Jordan Leggett is a long-term project and listing stopgap quarterback Josh McCown would just be cruel.
Safety Jamal Adams could have a big rookie season, though, as the versatile No. 6 overall pick is just a year removed from a four-interception campaign in the top conference in college football. He appears to be ready to play a large role early after spending three years as a starter at LSU, and he'll have plenty of support in that talented Jets defense.
There isn't a lot to be excited about with regard to the 2017 Jets, but Adams could be a diamond in the rough.
Oakland Raiders: TE Jared Cook
The Oakland Raiders didn't need to add any new offensive weapons this offseason. A young and talented team that had a breakout season in 2016 was likely going to get even better with the status quo in 2017.
But instead, general manager Reggie McKenzie got franchise quarterback Derek Carr one of the NFL's most physically gifted tight ends by signing Jared Cook to a two-year, $10.6 million contract.
The 6'5", 254-pound 30-year-old is coming off the hottest stretch of his eight-year career—he caught 13 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns in Green Bay's final two playoff games—and he should get plenty of work from Carr going forward.
Could five-time Pro Bowl running back Marshawn Lynch make an even larger impact? It's possible, seeing as Lynch was a stud in Seattle and is only a couple years removed from his prime. But he's 31, he hasn't played since 2015 and he hasn't been effective since 2014. Last we saw him, he averaged just 3.8 yards per carry in seven games during an injury-plagued 2015 season with the Seahawks.
In other words, Cook is a safer bet.
Philadelphia Eagles: WR Alshon Jeffery
The Philadelphia Eagles entered the 2017 offseason in desperate need of receiver help, but signing Alshon Jeffery took care of that. The 27-year-old former Pro Bowler has two 1,000-yard seasons under his belt, and he's a a legit No. 1 receiver with superstar potential when healthy.
He'll immediately become young quarterback Carson Wentz's top target, supplanting wideout Jordan Matthews and tight end Zach Ertz.
The Eagles also added veteran receiver Torrey Smith in free agency and picked up skill players Mack Hollins and Donnel Pumphrey in the fourth round of the draft. On the other side of the ball, they drafted former Tennessee pass-rusher Derek Barnett in Round 1. But none of those guys pose as large a threat to opponents as Jeffery does.
Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Justin Hunter
The Pittsburgh Steelers already have the top trio of weapons in football with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown, and they're not usually big players in free agency. But Pittsburgh quietly added wideout Justin Hunter in the second week of March, and it wouldn't be a shock if he becomes one of the most underrated signings of the offseason.
Hunter hasn't consistently delivered as an NFL receiver yet, but he's big (6'4", 203 pounds), fast (4.44-second 40), young (still only 25) and was recently highly touted (he was the No. 34 overall pick in 2013). In an environment like Pittsburgh, he could explode as a deep threat.
In this case, that's enough to edge out rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and first-round linebacker T.J. Watt, both of whom will likely be brought along slowly.
San Francisco 49ers: FB Kyle Juszczyk
I can see the tweets now: "I stopped reading the moment I saw a fullback listed as San Francisco's top new weapon. You're an idiot."
Choosing Kyle Juszczyk is going out on a limb here, but the 49ers must see something special in him if they were willing to give him a four-year, $21 million contract early in free agency.
The 26-year-old is coming off a Pro Bowl season in Baltimore, where he caught 35-plus passes in each of the last two years. San Francisco general manager John Lynch described Juszczyk as an offensive weapon to Peter King of The MMQB, and he'll likely become a Swiss army knife in the 49ers offense.
The Niners also added two veteran receivers in Pierre Garcon (coming off a 1,000-yard campaign in Washington) and Marquise Goodwin (a track star) as well as potential front-seven weapons Solomon Thomas and Reuben Foster in the first round of the draft. But Juszczyk just might be more dangerous than all of them.
Seattle Seahawks: RB Eddie Lacy
The Seattle Seahawks averaged just 3.9 yards per carry as a team last year, and none of the backs on their roster hit the 500-yard mark for the season. So they're giving Eddie Lacy a shot, and it just might pay off.
The former Alabama star hasn't seen his career take off the way many expected it would when he was the Offensive Rookie of the Year with 1,178 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns with the Packers in 2013, but Lacy still has the making of a workhorse back.
He's had trouble staying in shape, and he missed the majority of the 2016 season due to an ankle injury, but the 2013 second-round pick averaged 5.5 yards per carry during the first four games last year. If Lacy can pick up where he left off in 2016, he could do big things in Seattle.
At the very least, he'll be the top new weapon on a Seahawks team that didn't add any other starting-caliber players this offseason.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR DeSean Jackson
It feels as though wide receiver DeSean Jackson has been around forever, but he's still only 30 and is coming off a season with the Redskins in which he ranked first among 48 players who were targeted at least 100 times with 17.95 yards per catch.
He's a three-time Pro Bowler fresh off a 1,000-yard season, and his ability to hit home runs makes him the perfect complement to young traffic receiver Mike Evans in Tampa.
The Buccaneers also added promising tight end O.J. Howard in the first round of the draft, and both Jackson and Howard should play large roles in 2017. But one has done it before, while the other has not.
Tennessee Titans: WR Corey Davis
The Tennessee Titans spent big money upgrading their defense in free agency, but the new starting receiver they drafted fifth overall is likely to make a larger impact than any of their other newcomers in 2017.
Corey Davis tore up the Mid-American Conference with 332 catches for 5,285 yards while scoring 52 touchdowns the last four years at Western Michigan, and he's polished enough to contribute right away. The Titans wouldn't have picked him that early if they didn't think so, especially considering that they lack talent in their receiving corps.
Rishard Matthews, Tajae Sharpe and Harry Douglas are good, but none have ceilings as high as Davis. He'll do a lot of damage as a rookie.
Washington Redskins: WR Terrelle Pryor
The Washington Redskins lost starting receivers DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon in free agency, but Terrelle Pryor should soften that blow by playing a major role on a prove-it one-year contract.
The 27-year-old former quarterback is coming off a 1,000-yard campaign in his first year as a full-time wide receiver in Cleveland, and with elite speed at 6'4" and 223 pounds, he'll only give opposing defenses more fits as he gains experience at the position.
Quarterback Kirk Cousins will miss Jackson and Garcon, but Pryor and youngsters Josh Doctson and Jamison Crowder should give Washington's offense plenty of fuel. It wouldn't be surprising if Pryor emerged as Cousins' top target in 2017.