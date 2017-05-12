    Players Championship 2017: Tee Times, TV and Live-Stream Schedule for Friday

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2017

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 11: Sergio Garcia of Spain celebrates his hole in one on the 17th during the first round of the THE PLAYERS Championship at the Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on May 11, 2017 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    William McGirt and Mackenzie Hughes set the tone Thursday during the first round of The Players Championship at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, but there are plenty of contenders.

    The fact even par was good enough for a mere tie for 51st place is an indication of just how well the field played during the initial action at what is widely considered golf's unofficial fifth major. Friday promises to bring even more impressive showings as McGirt and Hughes look to hold off the best players on tour.

    With that in mind, here is a look at Friday's broadcast schedule, the tee times and what to watch in the second round.

                  

    Friday's Broadcast Schedule

    The broadcast information is courtesy the PGA Tour's official website

    TV: Golf Channel from 1 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET

    Live Steam: PGA Tour Live from 7:30 a.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET

                

    Friday Tee Times

    Tee times are courtesy of the PGA Tour's official website.

    Time (ET)TeePlayerPlayerPlayer
    7:10 a.m.1Seung-Yul NohSung Kang
    7:10 a.m.10Martin LairdChez ReavieShawn Stefani
    7:21 a.m.1Boo WeekleyRobert GarrigusDavid Hearn
    7:21 a.m.10Roberto CastroPatrick RodgersMichael Kim
    7:32 a.m.1Lee WestwoodPatton KizzireAndrew Loupe
    7:32 a.m.10Scott BrownRoss FisherMatthew Fitzpatrick
    7:43 a.m.1 D.A. PointsRyan MooreChris Kirk
    7:43 a.m.10Danny WillettShane LowryBill Haas
    7:54 a.m.1Kevin ChappellBilly Hurley IIIBrian Stuard
    7:54 a.m.10Patrick ReedBubba WatsonBrooks Koepka
    8:05 a.m.1Jonas BlixtBrian GayTyrrell Hatton
    8:05 a.m.10Jon RahmJustin RoseMartin Kaymer
    8:16 a.m.1Danny LeeRobert StrebBen Martin
    8:16 a.m.10Sergio GarciaAdam ScottMatt Kuchar
    8:27 a.m.1Russell HenleyRod PamplingKevin Kisner
    8:27 a.m.10Dustin JohnsonJustin ThomasRory McIlroy
    8:38 a.m.1Peter MalnatiWebb SimpsonSteve Stricker
    8:38 a.m.10Mackenzie HughesJim HermanK.J. Choi
    8:49 a.m.1Jason DufnerScott PiercyAlex Cejka
    8:49 a.m.10Charl SchwartzelSmylie KaufmanErnie Els
    9 a.m.1Wesley BryanCharley Hoffman
    9 a.m.10John HuhJamie LovemarkRafa Cabrera Bello
    9:11 a.m.1Johnson WagnerSpencer Levin Luke List
    9:11 a.m.10Freddie JacobsonChad CampbellRicky Barnes
    9:22 a.m.1Jerry KellyAnirban LahiriBrett Stegmaier
    12:35 p.m.1Jason BohnDaniel SummerhaysFrancesco Molinari
    12:35 p.m.10Zac BlairTyrone Van AswegenBlayne Barber
    12:46 p.m.1Harris EnglishBernhard LangerDerek Fathauer
    12:46 p.m.10Kevin StreelmanLucas GloverLouis Oosthuizen
    12:57 p.m.1Bryce MolderMark Hubbard
    12:57 p.m.10Kyle StanleyJason KokrakPatrick Cantlay
    1:08 p.m.1Aaron BaddeleyFabian GomezDavid Lingmerth
    1:08 p.m.10Brian HarmanRussell KnoxJhonattan Vegas
    1:19 p.m.1 Jim FurykBilly HorschelVijay Singh
    1:19 p.m.10Hudson SwaffordBrendan SteeleJ.B. Holmes
    1:30 p.m.1Jimmy WalkerZach Johnson Paul Casey
    1:30 p.m.10Cameron SmithVaughn TaylorKeegan Bradley
    1:41 p.m.1Rickie FowlerHenrik StensonJason Day
    1:41 p.m.10 Tony FinauTroy MerrittGary Woodland
    1:52 p.m.1Jordan SpiethHideki MatsuyamaPhil Mickelson
    1:52 p.m.10Greg ChalmersGraeme McDowellEmiliano Grillo
    2:03 p.m.1Adam HadwinLuke DonaldAlex Noren
    2:03 p.m.10Pat PerezCody GribbleWilliam McGirt
    2:14 p.m.1Si Woo KimDaniel BergerBranden Grace
    2:14 p.m.10Marc LeishmanJames HahnMatt Every
    2:25 p.m.1Sean O'HairRyan PalmerYuta Ikeda
    2:25 p.m.10Kyle ReifersHarold Varner IIIBernd Wiesberger
    2:36 p.m.1Ian PoulterCameron TringaleTommy Fleetwood
    2:36 p.m.10Ben CraneGraham DeLaetGrayson Murray

              

    What to Watch Friday

    Sergio Garcia Looks for Momentum From Ace

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 11: Sergio Garcia of Spain celebrates his hole in one on the 17th during the first round of the THE PLAYERS Championship at the Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on May 11, 2017 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Warren Li
    Warren Little/Getty Images

    This is Sergio Garcia's first tournament since he won his first career major at the Masters. It looked like his mind was still on his green jacket at the start of Thursday's round.

    He notched bogeys on Nos. 1, 3 and 6 and a double bogey on No. 5. However, he recovered with birdies on Nos. 10 and 16 and then a monumental ace on the famous 17th. He is still tied for 66th place at one over par but has plenty of momentum after the hole in one.

    The crowd loved what proved to be Thursday's defining shot, as the PGA Tour captured:

    Garcia commented on the shot, per Steve DiMeglio of USA Today: "It was a great yardage, 123 yards, and I hit a solid 52-degree wedge. It was nice to see the ball bounce and then spin back into the hole. I sort of needed it after the poor start I had."

    The hole in one put the poor start in the rear-view mirror, and it will be up to Garcia to make sure it stays there.

    The 2008 champion understands how to navigate this course, and whether he parlays the momentum from his ace into contention in the upcoming rounds promises to be one of the marquee storylines moving forward.

                        

    Adam Scott Attempts to Bounce Back

    May 11, 2017; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; Adam Scott plays from the fairway on the 18th hole during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
    Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

    Speaking of past champions who understand what it takes to thrive at this course, 2004 winner Adam Scott was in a position to seize the opening-round lead Thursday with birdies on Nos. 3, 7, 9 11, 14 and 15.

    Six under par would have given him the advantage over the rest of the field, but double-bogeys on the final two holes changed the feel of his entire performance.

    He is still tied for 18th at two under par and only three strokes back heading into Friday's round with plenty of time to make a move, but the finish had to leave a poor taste in his mouth after such an impressive start. Fortunately for Scott, the version of himself who played the first 16 holes Thursday is a contender to take home the title.

    His second-round start will be telling, and a few birdies in the early going will be an indication he moved past his late struggles from the final two holes and is ready to challenge McGirt, Hughes and others.

                   

    Leaders Strive for Separation

    May 11, 2017; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; William McGirt lines up his putt on the 18th green during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
    Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

    McGirt and Hughes were the best players on the course Thursday, but golfers don't win the trophy at The Players Championship on the first day.

    This loaded field features 31 golfers at two under par or better after a round, including headline names such as Phil Mickelson, Scott, Jason Day and Rickie Fowler. That's not even taking into account the likes of Dustin Johnson (one under par), Garcia or Rory McIlroy (one over par), who are all in position to make a charge before the weekend.

    Breathing room is a precious commodity on the PGA Tour, and McGirt and Hughes can create some if they replicate their performances from Thursday. McGirt's two eagles made up for two bogeys, while Hughes was more consistent with five birdies and zero bogeys.

    Confidence shouldn't be an issue for McGirt if his comments are any indication, per DiMeglio: "It's amazing what a little bit of confidence will do [...] So more than anything, it's more of a confidence thing that you take away from it."

    A formidable showing Friday would give him even more confidence with so many top-notch competitors chasing him and his co-leader.