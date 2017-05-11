Daniel Poncedeleon Undergoes Surgery on Head After Being Hit by Line Drive

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

St. Louis Cardinals prospect Daniel Poncedeleon had surgery to relieve pressure after he was struck in the head by a line drive during the second inning of Triple-A Memphis' game in Iowa on Tuesday evening.

Poncedeleon—who was conscious when he was stretchered off the field at Principal Park—is still in the intensive care unit, according to MLB.com's Glenn Sattell.



"We're just still praying for that to go well," Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday, per Sattell. "I think there's still a lot of uncertainty over how that's going to progress. It's a tough situation."

A ninth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2014 draft, Poncedeleon has steadily climbed up the minor league ranks over the past few seasons. Following a 2015 season in Single-A, Poncedeleon spent 2016 with the club's Double-A affiliate before making the move to Memphis for the 2017 campaign.

So far this season, the 25-year-old pitcher is 2-0 with a 2.17 ERA, 1.138 WHIP, 25 strikeouts and 13 walks.