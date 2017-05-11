Daniel Poncedeleon Undergoes Surgery on Head After Being Hit by Line Drive

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

St. Louis Cardinals prospect Daniel Poncedeleon had surgery to relieve pressure after he was struck in the head by a line drive during the second inning of Triple-A Memphis' game in Iowa on Tuesday evening.

Poncedeleon—who was conscious when he was stretchered off the field at Principal Park—is still in the intensive care unit, according to MLB.com's Glenn Sattell.



This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

