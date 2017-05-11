    Daniel Poncedeleon Undergoes Surgery on Head After Being Hit by Line Drive

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2017

    WEST PALM BEACH, FL - MARCH 3: Daniel Poncedeleon #95 of the St Louis Cardinals throws the ball against the Washington Nationals in the eighth inning during a spring training game at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on March 3, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Cardinals defeated the Nationals 2-1 in ten innings. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)
    Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

    St. Louis Cardinals prospect Daniel Poncedeleon had surgery to relieve pressure after he was struck in the head by a line drive during the second inning of Triple-A Memphis' game in Iowa on Tuesday evening. 

    Poncedeleon—who was conscious when he was stretchered off the field at Principal Parkis still in the intensive care unit, according to MLB.com's Glenn Sattell

