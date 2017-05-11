Eric Bailly Banned for 2017 Europa League Final After Red Card vs. Celta Vigo

Eric Bailly Banned for 2017 Europa League Final After Red Card vs. Celta VigoMay 11, 2017
Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly will play no part in the 2016-17 UEFA Europa League final after he was shown a red card late in Thursday's semi-final second-leg win over Celta Vigo.
The Ivory Coast international gripped Celta striker John Guidetti by the throat before being handed his marching orders—along with opposition defender Facundo Roncaglia, per Goal's Kris Voakes:
Kris Voakes @krisvoakes
Bailly looked like a couple of reds waiting to happen very early in the season. Dreadful time to get suspended this time. #MUFC5/11/2017, 8:52:37 PM
Bailly has been in superlative form for United during his maiden season at Old Trafford, but his absence will be major burden for manager Jose Mourinho as his side prepare to face Ajax in Cardiff on June 3.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.