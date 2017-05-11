Eric Bailly Banned for 2017 Europa League Final After Red Card vs. Celta Vigo

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly will play no part in the 2016-17 UEFA Europa League final after he was shown a red card late in Thursday's semi-final second-leg win over Celta Vigo.

The Ivory Coast international gripped Celta striker John Guidetti by the throat before being handed his marching orders—along with opposition defender Facundo Roncaglia, per Goal's Kris Voakes:

Bailly has been in superlative form for United during his maiden season at Old Trafford, but his absence will be major burden for manager Jose Mourinho as his side prepare to face Ajax in Cardiff on June 3.

