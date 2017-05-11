Mitchell Trubisky Drives Grandma's '97 Toyota to Bears' Rookie Minicamp

Drafted second overall by the Chicago Bears, Mitchell Trubisky will receive a lucrative starting salary for a 22-year-old's first post-college job.

He's not letting that change him just yet.

The rookie quarterback drove to the team's facilities in his 1997 Toyota Camry, a car he inherited from his grandmother. While he told ESPN The Magazine's Tim Keown in a predraft feature that he'd "be fine just keeping" the old vehicle, he acknowledged that everyone will expect him to upgrade.

"That's another thing," Trubisky said. "I'm going to have to step up my car game, I guess."

Not just yet. The former North Carolina gunslinger honored a pledge to Bears general manager Ryan Pace, who asked him on draft night to take the sedan to Halas Hall.

"Hey, you gotta promise me one thing, you gotta promise me one thing, OK?" Pace said, per MMQB.com's Emily Kaplan. "You're going to drive your beat-up car here. Don't change a thing with it."

Trubisky obliged. Everyone eats tales of the young hotshot staying humble and remembering his roots, but don't hold it against him if/when he eventually purchases a newer car.

