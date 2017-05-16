Projecting Every 1st-Round Pick's Year-One Impact

0 of 32

The NFL draft provides every team and fan base with hope, but it's fleeting. It's a false narrative based on the unknown. Once the season arrives, reality strikes.

Not every draft pick is going to be successful, and multiple first-round selections will fail.

"When you look at these first-rounders and the failure rate, it gets scary," Carolina Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman admitted prior to this year's draft, per ESPN.com's David Newton. "...The miss rate is really scary."

While no definitive bust rate has been determined, because the process is somewhat subjective, every draft provides annual reminders that talent evaluation is an inexact science.

A player's situation becomes the most overlooked aspect of the draft process. Talent doesn't always supersede where an individual lands. How his talent fits into a team's scheme and blends in with his teammates and coaching staff has as much to do with any potential success than his natural ability.

No one should assume a player is going to be successful just because he was the No. 1 overall pick, a great "value selection" or anything that occurred during the draft other than what team he was paired with and if the situation provides the best opportunity for the incoming talent to be successful.

