Richard Jefferson Responds to Draymond Green's Remarks on Cavaliers' Playoff Run

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson took time out on his podcast to throw shade at Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who criticized Cleveland's playoff schedule earlier this week.

Jordan Heck of Sporting News provided a transcript of Jefferson's comments:

Green, who made headlines with his public comments over the past week, said Monday that he wasn't impressed by Cleveland sweeping the Toronto Raptors or Indiana Pacers.

"I just watched San Antonio-Houston," he said, per the Mercury News' Daniel Mano. "I like to watch good basketball. When you watch Cleveland play, you’re only watching one side of the good basketball. That’s kind of weak.

"I like watching a good game, not even necessarily that it’s going to be a close game. I like to watch teams playing good basketball. When you watch them, you watch one team playing good basketball and everybody else do something. I don’t know what that something is."

Green, obviously frustrated with the firestorm his quote created, criticized the national media for making the situation into a controversy.

"It's pretty pathetic that that's the headline everybody wants: 'Draymond is disappointed with who Cleveland plays,'" Green told reporters. "You think I care who Cleveland plays? Or how the other team plays? But I am a basketball fan, and I know what I want to watch as a basketball fan."

The Warriors forward also denied he was "disappointed" by the Cavaliers' competition. He went on to compliment Cleveland for playing "great basketball."

Conference champions each of the last two seasons, the Cavaliers and Warriors are widely expected to meet for a third straight Finals next month. Both teams have swept through their first two rounds of opponents and are awaiting flawed competition in the conference finals. The Cavaliers will face the Boston Celtics or Washington Wizards, while the Warriors are slated to take on the San Antonio Spurs or Houston Rockets.

While it's too early to press the simulate button on the conference finals, a rubber match in the Finals would be one beautiful pettiness bonanza.