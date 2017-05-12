NBA Playoffs 2017: Friday Schedule, Odds, Pick for Conference Semifinal Action

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

On Thursday night, the San Antonio Spurs closed out the Houston Rockets in a rout. The game never appeared close, and the Spurs ended up coasting to a 114-75 victory. With that lopsided contest in the books, three of the four teams were confirmed for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

If the Boston Celtics beat the Washington Wizards on Friday, all four teams will be set in the battle to make the NBA Finals.

If the Wizards manage to defend their home court, however, we'll get a Game 7 on Monday, May 15.

We're here with everything you need to know to enjoy Friday's game, including scheduling and television information. We'll also examine the latest odds—courtesy of our friends at OddsShark.com—and check out the latest playoff-related storylines.

Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards

What: Game 6 (BOS Leads 3-2)



Where: Verizon Center, Washington D.C.

When: Friday, May 12

Time: 8 p.m. ET

National TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Line: WAS 1-2

Prediction: Washington wins to force Game 7.

Latest Buzz

Backs Against the Home Wall



It's win or go home time for the Wizards, and everyone on the team knows it. One more loss and the 2016-17 season is over in Washington.

The good news for Wizards fans (and the team, obviously) is that this game is being played in D.C. This is a big deal because Washington has been a very different team in this series at home than in Boston.

Neil Greenberg of the Washington Post recently pointed out several intriguing stats regarding the home-and-away series.

The Wizards have allowed 95.5 points per 100 possessions against the Celtics at home but 124.3 points per 100 possessions away. Washington has also produced 21 shot deflections per game at home and just 14 per game away.

Why the discrepancy? Many would argue that it's just easier to play in front of the home crowd. Wizards coach Scott Brooks gave his opinion, per Candace Buckner of the Washington Post:

"I think that's been analyzed and studied since the game was invented. The home court, you always have a comfort level and a lot of times your bench always plays better at home. Just happens. I don't really know the real reason. I've been thinking about it for many, many years—even as a player I've always felt better."

If Washington can avoid the kind of letdown the Rockets experienced yesterday, there should indeed be a Game 7. The problem for Washington is that the next game won't be at home.

Celtics Need to Close It Out Now

While the Celtics know that a potential Game 7 will be played in Boston, they need to do everything they can to close the series out on Friday. That Game 7 won't come until Monday, a day after the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs kick off the Western Conference Finals.

If the Celtics have to win in Game 7, they won't be entering their conference final with much rest.

The problem is that the Celtics haven't been very good in Washington recently—the team hasn't won there since last January. Boston has been dominated there in this series, losing by an average of 23 points.

"I thought the Wizards obviously took it to us [in Washington] the last two games," Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said, per Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. "We have to play better and our focus is on that. I think the biggest reason why we've struggled here is the quality of the competition. Washington is a really good team. They're really hard to play against, regardless of venue."

If the Celtics want to give themselves the best chance to make the NBA Finals, they need to treat this game like it's an elimination game, not Game 6.

The Cavaliers are Waiting

Regardless of who wins this series, the fact remains that the conference final is going to be a challenge. This is because LeBron James and the mighty Cleveland Cavaliers are waiting. In fact, they've been waiting since last Sunday, when the team wrapped up a sweep of the Toronto Raptors.

To say Cleveland will be well-rested would be an understatement.

Even if Boston wins this series and earns home-court advantage in the next, the Cavaliers are going to be favorites. They've simply been a different team in the postseason. James has been especially remarkable, averaging 34.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

What makes Cleveland even more dangerous is the shooters—like Deron Williams and Kyle Korver—the team has surrounded him with. As a group, the Cavaliers are making 43.4 percent of their three-point attempts.

With fellow stars Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving also in the rotation, the Cavaliers are deep, talented and dangerous. Still, it's LeBron that strikes fear into the hearts of opposing teams.

"Man, go easy on my Celtics if they make it past the Wizards," actor and Boston superfan Mark Wahlberg said to James, via Fox 8 Cleveland. "Maybe let them get one win."

The Celtics, of course, have to get one win against the Wizards first.