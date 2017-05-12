    NBA Playoffs 2017: Friday Schedule, Odds, Pick for Conference Semifinal Action

    Kristopher KnoxFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2017

    Washington Wizards guard John Wall reacts after a foul during the second quarter in Game 5 of the team's second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Boston Celtics in Boston, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. The Celtics won 123-101. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Charles Krupa/Associated Press

    On Thursday night, the San Antonio Spurs closed out the Houston Rockets in a rout. The game never appeared close, and the Spurs ended up coasting to a 114-75 victory. With that lopsided contest in the books, three of the four teams were confirmed for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

    If the Boston Celtics beat the Washington Wizards on Friday, all four teams will be set in the battle to make the NBA Finals.

    If the Wizards manage to defend their home court, however, we'll get a Game 7 on Monday, May 15.

    We're here with everything you need to know to enjoy Friday's game, including scheduling and television information. We'll also examine the latest odds—courtesy of our friends at OddsShark.com—and check out the latest playoff-related storylines.

          

    Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards

    What: Game 6 (BOS Leads 3-2)

    Where: Verizon Center, Washington D.C.

    When: Friday, May 12

    Time: 8 p.m. ET

    National TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: WatchESPN

    Line: WAS 1-2

    Prediction: Washington wins to force Game 7.

         

    Latest Buzz

    Backs Against the Home Wall

    It's win or go home time for the Wizards, and everyone on the team knows it. One more loss and the 2016-17 season is over in Washington.

    The good news for Wizards fans (and the team, obviously) is that this game is being played in D.C. This is a big deal because Washington has been a very different team in this series at home than in Boston.

    Neil Greenberg of the Washington Post recently pointed out several intriguing stats regarding the home-and-away series.

    The Wizards have allowed 95.5 points per 100 possessions against the Celtics at home but 124.3 points per 100 possessions away. Washington has also produced 21 shot deflections per game at home and just 14 per game away.

    Why the discrepancy? Many would argue that it's just easier to play in front of the home crowd. Wizards coach Scott Brooks gave his opinion, per Candace Buckner of the Washington Post:

    "I think that's been analyzed and studied since the game was invented. The home court, you always have a comfort level and a lot of times your bench always plays better at home. Just happens. I don't really know the real reason. I've been thinking about it for many, many years—even as a player I've always felt better."

    If Washington can avoid the kind of letdown the Rockets experienced yesterday, there should indeed be a Game 7. The problem for Washington is that the next game won't be at home.

          

    Celtics Need to Close It Out Now

    While the Celtics know that a potential Game 7 will be played in Boston, they need to do everything they can to close the series out on Friday. That Game 7 won't come until Monday, a day after the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs kick off the Western Conference Finals.

    If the Celtics have to win in Game 7, they won't be entering their conference final with much rest.

    The problem is that the Celtics haven't been very good in Washington recently—the team hasn't won there since last January. Boston has been dominated there in this series, losing by an average of 23 points.

    "I thought the Wizards obviously took it to us [in Washington] the last two games," Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said, per Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. "We have to play better and our focus is on that. I think the biggest reason why we've struggled here is the quality of the competition. Washington is a really good team. They're really hard to play against, regardless of venue."

    If the Celtics want to give themselves the best chance to make the NBA Finals, they need to treat this game like it's an elimination game, not Game 6.

    1. Night in the NBA: Celtics Overpower Wizards

    2. Avery Bradley Dunked on the Wizards

    3. When the 'OG Beard' Posterized AK47

    4. Rockets Use Speed and Shooting to Even Series

    5. John Wall Makes an Amazing Dish to Gortat

    6. Introducing JaVale McGee's Newest Hairstyle

    7. Wall Continues Historic Playoff Run

    8. Night in the NBA: Rockets & Wizards Even It Up

    9. This Day in the NBA: Miller Time at MSG

    10. Night in the NBA: Tempers Flare in D.C.

    11. Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: MVP Doesn't Matter, LeBron Still Best Player Alive

    12. Welcome to the Diaper Derby: the High-Stakes Races Taking Over NBA Games

    13. Have LeBron James, Cavaliers Sealed Raptors Playoff Fate After Just One Game?

    14. Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics Make It Look Simple with 19 3-Pointers in Game 1

    15. Isaiah Thomas Loses Tooth

    16. Kawhi Leonard Nails Clutch Jumper in the 4th Quarter

    17. Former NBA Star, Jerry Stackhouse, Is Now a D-League Coaching Powerhouse

    18. LeBron James Game One Versus Pacers

    19. Lebron Hits the Alley Oop During Game One Against the Pacers

    20. B/R Celebrates Start of 2017 NBA Playoffs with ‘8 Mile’ Tribute

    21. Can Pacers Rally on Home Court Advantage to Upset Cavs in NBA Playoffs?

    22. From Mr. Irrelevant to Mr. Clutch: 5'9" Isaiah Thomas' Unlikely Rise in NBA

    23. KD Is the Slim Reaper- Final

    24. Born Ready (Again): Relive Lance Stephenson's Greatest Hits and Craziest Antics

    25. Are Steph Curry and Klay Thompson the Best Shooting Backcourt Ever?

    26. NBA Draft Risers and Fallers of the 2017 NCAA Tournament

    27. Leonard Clutch And-1

    28. Aarron Gordon Dunks on Marcus Smart

    29. The Hype: Giannis Antetokounmpo Redefines Basketball with Unique Skills

    30. Lakers and Bucks Get Scrappy; Nick Young Ejected

    31. Booker Hits GW vs. Memphis

    32. The Hype - Joel Embiid ROTY

    33. Steph Curry Passes Dell Curry in Career Points

    34. Don't Forget About LeBron James in the MVP Race

    35. On This Day in 2004, Tracy McGrady Dropped 62 Points and Could Not Be Stopped

    36. Lebron Delivers a Powerful Dunk Against the Pistons

    37. Meet Texas A&M's Robert Williams: NBA Lottery Sleeper Pick with a 7'5" Wingspan

    38. This Night in the NBA: Kawhi Leonard Makes MVP Case, Dion Waiters Goes Off

    39. Andrew Bogut, Deron Williams Set to Make an Instant Impact on the Cavaliers

    40. The Cavaliers Were on Fire from Downtown Against the Hawks

    41. The Night in the NBA: LeBron Triple-Double Not Enough, Harden Crushes Clips

    42. Can Pelicans Big Duo of Boogie and 'The Brow' Thrive Together in New Orleans?

    43. Bucher Buzz: If Bulls Trade Butler This Summer, Wade Could Opt-out

    44. The Night in the NBA: Boogie Debuts, Dubs Go Off and LeBron Dominates Knicks

    45. Howard Beck's Winners and Losers of the NBA Trade Deadline

    46. Playing in a Small Basketball Market Is Brutal. Unless...

    47. Breaking Down Anthony Davis' Record-Setting NBA All Star Game MVP Performance

    48. From Russell Westbrook to Beyonce, the Best Fashion of NBA All-Star Weekend

    49. Ronaldinho Was Spreading the Barcelona Word at the NBA All-Star Weekend

    50. Russell Westbrook's MVP Campaign Fueled by the Fast Break

    51. NBA All-Star Uniforms Since 1st Game in 1951

    52. Glenn Robinson III Dunk Contest Rd.3

    53. Robinson III Dunk Contest Rd. 1

    54. Derrick Jones Jr 1st Round Dunk

    55. Sager Strong Shootout

    56. Ernie Johnson Sager Tribute Speech

    57. Eric Gordon Wins 3 Point Contest

    58. Kyle Lowry Airballs First Shot at the 3-point Contest

    59. B/R Looks Back at the NBA Dunk Contest’s Greatest Moments with #DunkDominators

    60. Celebrity All Star Game Does the Mannequin Challenge

    61. NBA All-Star Weekend Is Here and So Is the New Wave

    62. Bucher Buzz: Magic Turned Down Deal for DeMarcus Cousins

    63. B/R Presents Hip-Hop Music Video Starring LeBron James and Other All-Stars

    64. Breaking Down Carmelo Anthony's Decade of NBA All-Star Game Dominance

    65. Can Starter-Snubbed Russell Westbrook Threepeat as NBA All-Star Game MVP?

    66. This 5'5" Pro Dunker Thinks He Could Win the NBA Dunk Contest

    67. History of Vinsanity

    68. Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?

    69. Ultimate NBA All-Star Game GOAT LeBron James Is About to Take Over New Orleans

    70. Why the NBA’s Greatest Dunkers Are Passing on the Slam Dunk Crown

    71. From Gucci Mane to LeBron: How the Kiss Cam Is NBA’s Cupid

    72. Was Aaron Gordon vs. Zach LaVine the Greatest Dunk Contest Ever?

    73. Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Jaw with Each Other in KD's Return to OKC

    74. Russell Westbrook Pushes Kevin Durant

    75. Kevin Durant OKC Debut Welcomed with Boos

    76. Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes a Space Jam Dunk

    77. On This Day in the NBA: Allen Iverson Dropped 60 on the Magic in Philadelphia

    78. The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA

    79. Kerr Ejected

    80. Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings

    81. Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers

    82. The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court

    83. Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA

    84. Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?

    85. Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month

    86. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs

    87. CJ McCollum Making Moves

    88. DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him

    89. Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime

    90. Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way

    91. Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose

    92. The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime

    93. Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process

    94. This Night in the NBA

    95. Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck

    96. Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team

         

    The Cavaliers are Waiting

    Regardless of who wins this series, the fact remains that the conference final is going to be a challenge. This is because LeBron James and the mighty Cleveland Cavaliers are waiting. In fact, they've been waiting since last Sunday, when the team wrapped up a sweep of the Toronto Raptors.

    To say Cleveland will be well-rested would be an understatement.

    Even if Boston wins this series and earns home-court advantage in the next, the Cavaliers are going to be favorites. They've simply been a different team in the postseason. James has been especially remarkable, averaging 34.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

    What makes Cleveland even more dangerous is the shooters—like Deron Williams and Kyle Korver—the team has surrounded him with. As a group, the Cavaliers are making 43.4 percent of their three-point attempts.

    With fellow stars Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving also in the rotation, the Cavaliers are deep, talented and dangerous. Still, it's LeBron that strikes fear into the hearts of opposing teams.

    "Man, go easy on my Celtics if they make it past the Wizards," actor and Boston superfan Mark Wahlberg said to James, via Fox 8 Cleveland. "Maybe let them get one win."

    The Celtics, of course, have to get one win against the Wizards first.