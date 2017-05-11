Manchester City Transfer News: Jesus Navas Offered New Contract By Pep Guardiola

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester City winger Jesus Navas has reportedly been offered a new contract after impressing manager Pepe Guardiola this season. The Daily Mirror's John Cross reported Thursday Guardiola wants to keep 31-year-old Navas, whose current deal is set to expire this summer.

However, Cross also noted how Navas' old club, Sevilla, have offered the Spaniard a contract. In fact, Sevilla president Jose Castro confirmed his interest in Navas last month, per James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph: "Jesus Navas may be one of the players our management works on. His contract is ending and this is his home for life."

A return to La Liga may appeal to the veteran who looks little more than a utility squad player despite winning Guardiola over during this campaign.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Navas can play on either flank as a winger, but it's his ability to operate at full-back Guardiola likely values most. The City boss has used Navas as a makeshift right-back more than once this season and has applauded the player's ability to play the position, per Cross: "I'm really impressed with his performances as a full back. He's a guy who can go up and down."

Guardiola also highlighted how well he felt Navas performed against some of the most dangerous wide men in the Premier League, per Cross: "We cannot forget he played against Hazard, he played against Alexis and he was brilliant. He's convinced me he can do it at a high level."

As Cross also pointed out, incumbent City right-backs Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna will also see their contracts run out at the end of the season. So it's obvious where Navas would fit into Guardiola's plans next term, as a player with the forward-thinking instincts and recovery pace City's manager values defensively, particularly in a system where the full-backs are counted on to provide width.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Yet it's easy to believe Navas may value a return to Sevilla more, especially if he's allowed to start in his traditional position further forward on the flank.