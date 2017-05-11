Chad Kelly 'Finally Got It,' Uncle Jim Kelly Says

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly believes his nephew, Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Chad Kelly, is growing in maturity after a stormy college career.

"I told Chad, 'Don't worry about going in there and thinking you're going to compete for that starting job,'" he told ESPN.com's Mike Rodak on Thursday. "The bottom line is, you gotta go there and get healthy, learn the system and be humble. And I think he's finally got it. He understands that."

